Team USA Day 15 Results at Paris Olympics

Before the final day of the Paris Olympics, Day 15 of the coveted event presented American spectators with scorching action in numerous sports owing to Team USA’s participating athletes.
The goal for the American competitors would be to keep ahead of the athletes from Team China, as the two countries were deadlocked with 33 gold medals after day 14.
Athletics
Men’s Marathon
Conner Mantz – 8th place
Clayton Young – 9th place
Leonard Korir – 63rd place
Modern Pentathlon
Women’s Individual, Semi-final A, Riding Show Jumping
Jessica Savner – 9th place
Women’s Individual, Semi-final A, Fencing Bonus Round
Jessica Savner – 12th place
Taekwondo
Men +80kg Round of 16
(USA) Jonathan Healy – Wins 2-1 from (CHN) Song Zhaoxiang