Team USA Day 15 Results at Paris Olympics

Jul 26, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; The Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower light up during the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games along the Seine River. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Before the final day of the Paris Olympics, Day 15 of the coveted event presented American spectators with scorching action in numerous sports owing to Team USA’s participating athletes.

The goal for the American competitors would be to keep ahead of the athletes from Team China, as the two countries were deadlocked with 33 gold medals after day 14.

Athletics

Men’s Marathon

Conner Mantz – 8th place

Clayton Young – 9th place

Leonard Korir – 63rd place

Modern Pentathlon

Women’s Individual, Semi-final A, Riding Show Jumping

Jessica Savner – 9th place

Women’s Individual, Semi-final A, Fencing Bonus Round

Jessica Savner – 12th place

Taekwondo

Men +80kg Round of 16

(USA) Jonathan Healy – Wins 2-1 from (CHN) Song Zhaoxiang