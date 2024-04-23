Track Legend Usain Bolt Reveals His Journey to the ‘Music’ Industry After Getting Mentored by DJ Khaled

Usain Bolt has broken many records and achieved several milestones during his time on track. After his retirement in 2017, the sprinter went on to try his hands in different fields and one of them was music. Bolt has released many tracks that turned out to be popular too. DJ Khaled recently became a mentor to the Jamaican legend; he shared his journey to the music industry with the American record producer on his X profile.

The video posted on X kicks off with Bolt and Khaled having an adorable moment, as the American claims the sprinter is an “inspiration.” It has been a long time since the Jamaican legend competed in the world of track and field, but he left the sport with many records that are yet to be broken.

Those unshattered world records make him a legend whose name will forever stay in the sport. However, the moment he got off track, Bolt aspired to many other things in life. Khaled and the retired sprinter sat down at his restaurant, Tracks & Records, to discuss his move to music after conquering the sport. While the American record producer enjoyed his drink, Bolt revealed his revamped love for songs, saying:

“Well, music is something that I’ve always loved, you know what I mean? I started trying to DJ, but then I got really good at track and field, and I got really busy, so I had to put that on the back-burner, so when I retired, I was like ‘You know what? I have the time on my hands now.'”

The manner in which Bolt exhibited his interest in music thrilled Khaled. The American then questioned the track icon about how he kept the drive alive for his interest, and Bolt responded:

“Because at meets, like, after meets, they used to ask me to DJ after the meets, so yeah.”

This is completely a new reveal for many Bolt fans out there. They might have seen the sprinter transition to a music producer and artist, but the track world wasn’t aware of the story behind it. This unexpected collaboration between Khaled and Bolt will be something that his admirers will expect more of.

However, fans are also awaiting something else this track and field season. Bolt has shown interest in American track star Noah Lyles, as he expects him to go for his long-standing world records.

Usain Bolt hopeful of a new 200-meter world record

Back in the 2009 World Championships, Usain Bolt went for an impressive 19.19 second mark to secure the 200-meter world record. Since then, many athletes have tried to break the mark but have not surpassed it yet. However, this Olympic season, Noah Lyles has promised his fans that he will attempt a 19.10-second mark, which would break the record.

When the track legend learned about this, he was overjoyed, since he too wanted someone to challenge it. Lyles came close to breaking the record in the 2022 World Athletics Championships, but Bolt believes the track phenom needs to improve a few faults during his race. And, if he can address these shortcomings, Lyles should be able to easily surpass the 19.19-second record.