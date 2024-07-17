Usain Bolt Brings the Track and Field World Together to Wish His Mother on a Special Occasion

Usain Bolt dominated the track and field world for several years and became the fastest man in the world for his jaw-dropping speed. However, in doing so, he couldn’t forget how some of his life’s biggest achievements came from the sacrifices of his family, particularly his mother.

Jennifer Bolt, lovingly called Mommy Jen Jen by her son, has been a massive source of support for the Jamaican sprinter throughout his career. Having attended some of his significant races, she always made sure to cheer for him the loudest when he paced to the finish line. And recently, Usain celebrated something special in his own way.

On the occasion of Jennifer Bolt’s birthday, Usain posted an iconic picture from the London Olympics in 2012. The photo captured the raw emotions of the mother and son duo, who embraced while the crowd patted him on the back happily. That was the day he won the gold for the 100m sprint with a stunning world record of 9.63s.

“Happy birthday to my Mommy Jen Jen…”

Several track and field icons and enthusiasts gathered to wish Jennifer on her special day. Fellow sprinting icon Justin Gatlin was one of them:

“Happy birthday Ms. Jen happy birthday…”

A fan credited her for making Bolt into the legend he’s known to be now:

“Happy Birthday to the mother of a Legend, without her he would not be. Every blessings mom…”

Several fellow Jamaicans wished her a happy birthday in their local term, calling it ‘Earthstrong’:

“Happy Earthstrong Queen..!! More Life, Bless Up..!!”

Fans also thanked her for birthing a legend into the world:

“We must all thank her for giving us you!

Happy Birthday Jennifer.”

And finally, several sent blessings her way:

“Blessings in abundance to The Queen…”

Usain’s love for his family, particularly his mother, has often been reflected online and in person on many occasions. Lately, his music album, ‘Sweet Riddim 7’, held a testament to this admiration and respect in the form of a song.

Usain Bolt once celebrated Mother’s Day in his style

For Usain, celebrations came with great pomp and loud gestures to appropriately encapsulate his feelings. During Mother’s Day this year, his love for his wife, who birthed and took care of his children while managing his brand, and his mother, who was his primary caretaker, needed to be showcased to the public.

He posted a heartfelt video compilation of both his mother and wife dressed to the nines and posing for pictures. The video that he captured from various other celebrations reflected his love and admiration for them.

However, what stole the show was his new song dedicated to mothers across the world who worked hard for their families to thrive. The song was a part of his album, and he took pride in his creation, which he had so lovingly dedicated to the women in his life.