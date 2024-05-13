Usain Bolt Pens a Poetic Mother’s Day Wish for the ’Mama’s in His Life

Mother’s Day is a reminder to celebrate all the mother figures in one’s life, and track and field star Usain Bolt did so in style. The Jamaican, known to keep his friends close, and family closer, recently made a beautiful gesture to wish his partner and mother a Happy Mother’s Day.

A reel created with various clips of the women in his life adorned the Jamaican’s Instagram feed as he added the finishing touches in the form of his newest song, ‘Mama.’ Bolt’s latest music album, ‘Sweet 7 Riddim’, seems to have a song for every occasion, including this one.

Bolt’s mother, Jennifer Bolt, has always been a massive support system and a source of inspiration for the Jamaican icon. Having attended some of his significant races, a picture of the mother-son duo hugging after Bolt’s 2015 World Championships victory took the internet by storm.

Meanwhile, the sprinter’s partner, Kasi Bennett, has been his ride-or-die for decades, supporting him through all the ups and downs in his career. The couple have three children together, including a daughter and twin sons. Both Jennifer and Kasi featured in his tribute to mothers across the world.

“From Conception you a my Protection,

Mama your Love always there for me,

Wouldn’t replace you cause you a best one,

Unconditional you care for me…”

The lyrics for the song featured in the caption carry a deep meaning meant not just for Bolt but also for mothers everywhere. Talking about how they end up with struggles and sacrifices, Bolt may have referred to how his mother always stood strong when he couldn’t.

“When times are Tough,

You Never Give Up

Go through Struggles &

Never Complained,

Oh Mama,

You never make no stress get to your Brain” ~Mama #HappyMothersDay”

The special day served as a great opportunity for the track legend to tease his other ventures. Music has been a field quite close to Bolt’s heart, and the song attached to the video was one of many gems from his latest album.

Usain Bolt has been breathing life into his passions lately

Fans now know Bolt to be a master of all trades as he has ventured beyond the running track. His love for football made him a member of the Australian football team, while his childhood fancy for cricket made him a recent ambassador for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Now, adding another feather to the crown, Bolt has also come around to producing music, much to the delight of his fans. Wanting to bring Reggae to a global stage, the sprinter brought together several artists to work on his latest music album. An ode to his culture and life, ‘Sweet 7 Riddim’ is a closer look into Bolt’s mindset and inspiration.