Usain Bolt Picks Olympic Stars for His Dream Soccer Team

Usain Bolt’s passion for track and field is evident from his illustrious career, which includes eight Olympic gold medals and eleven World Championship titles. However, the sports icon’s interests extend beyond sprinting; he also enjoys soccer and has participated in charity tournaments.

With the Paris Olympics approaching, the Jamaican track legend recently announced his fantasy soccer squad, on the Olympics’ official Instagram account featuring Olympic athletes from various sports.

Bolt’s team selection began with his former Jamaican teammates, Asafa Powell and Nester Carter, both notable athletes in their own right. For the goalkeeper position, he wishes to appoint swimming legend Michael Phelps owing to his diving abilities.

Bolt also takes in Noah Lyles because the athlete has a high level of confidence. He then adds himself to the soccer squad. He also keeps Jamaican discus throw legend Jason Morgan as a center back on his team.

Mo Farah, a retired British long-distance runner who appeared in the video, wanted to join the Jamaican legend’s team too. Usain also welcomes Farah to the team with open arms, recognizing his athletic abilities, particularly his endurance. He rounds up his dream soccer team with Michael Johnson, Donald Quarrie, Donovan Bailey, and Daniel Bailey.

The Instagram video also shows that the Jamaican icon will keep his team in a 4-2-1-3 formation, as follows:

Goalkeeper – Michael Phelps Left Full Back – Nester Carter Left Center Back – Jason Morgan Right Center Back – Asafa Powell Right Full Back – Don Quarrie Left Center Midfield – Donovan Bailey Right Center Midfield – Daniel Bailey Attacking Midfield – Noah Lyles Left Winger – Michael Johnson Center Forward – Usain Bolt Right Winger – Mo Farah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Olympic Games (@olympics)

In addition to playing soccer on the pitch and in charity tournaments, the Jamaican is a devotee of the sport’s virtual games. And when he received his own player card for a certain game, he was surprised to see the stats.

Usain Bolt Stunned After Seeing His FC 24 Player Card

EA Sports has always included player cards for the majority of the world’s most well-known soccer stars in their games, including last year’s FC 24. Soccer Aid’s official X account shared a video about the player cards, but this time it included Usain Bolt’s exclusive player card, which the athlete was excited about.

However, the Jamaican was very dissatisfied with the statistics, as his pace was only set to a base number of 63. He wants that particular stat to increase to 100. However, just a few moments later, they received a new Bolt playing card with his pace set to 99, which the track star appreciated.