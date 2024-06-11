Sprint King Usain Bolt Left Flabbergasted After Taking a Look at His EA FC 24 Player Card

Jamaican track legend Usain Bolt is well-known for being the fastest man alive on the planet Earth. However, the 8x Olympic gold medalist has a keen interest in multiple sports and soccer is one of them. Soccer fans’ most favorite game EA FC 24, saw Bolt receive his player card in a video on Soccer Aid’s official X account, and a specific stat startled him.

The Jamaican icon is known as the “Sprint King” because the records he set during his career are yet to be broken. Bolt was surprised to learn that his player card had a rating of only 63 on the pace stat, despite the tremendous speed that he had back then.

Following a series of friendly banter shared by everyone in the video, the sprint king demands a correction on the player card, saying:

“You guys kidding me?”

When the person behind the camera asks him for the appropriate number in the pace section, Bolt promptly responds with a 100. What surprised him even more was that former professional boxer Tommy Fury earned an 84 rating for his pace, which was a lot higher than expected.

A few moments later, they received a fresh Bolt playing card with his pace set to 99, which the track star appreciated; however, he still wants a stat increase on his defense, as he is confident in his soccer abilities. Fury and the Jamaican icon managed to engage in some banter as the former professional boxer received a new player card with his pace adjusted to a rating of 90, which Bolt promptly rejected.

The racing icon is also well-versed in soccer, which he really enjoys. He was also aware that there was a comparison on social media between him and Kylian Mbappé’s pace, so he issued a challenge to the French striker.

Usain Bolt’s 100-meter Sprint Challenge to Kylian Mbappe

A few months ago, a social media post compared Usain Bolt and Kylian Mbappe’s 100-meter straight-line speed; yet, despite the controversy, it prompted the Jamaican superstar to join the French striker on the track in order to battle it out. At the Laurues Sports Award 2024, an interviewer for 433, was intrigued by Bolt’s thoughts on this, as he was astonished to learn that he truly wants to race Mbappe.

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist wants to see how quickly the French striker can sprint in a straight line of 100 meters, and it will also provide him with another opportunity to run on a track, as well as plenty of action for the sports world to watch for.