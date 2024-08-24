Vernon Norwood Opens Up on His Promise to Quincy Wilson at the Paris Olympics

Aug 9, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Vernon Norwood (USA) reacts with Quincy Wilson (USA) after the men’s 4x400m relay heats during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

In a recent podcast with Chris Chavez on Citius Mag’s YouTube channel, Vernon Norwood recounted his promise to Quincy Wilson while he headed for the 4×400-meter relay finals.

The 4×400-meter men’s relay was a highly anticipated event at the Paris Olympics. The 16-year-old on Team USA ran a strong first leg in Round 1 to secure their finals spot. However, as his teammate revealed, the youngster was dissatisfied with his performance.

When asked about Wilson’s Round 1 performance, Norwood expressed “110%” faith in his young teammate, confident he would excel. Keeping Wilson on the first leg was strategic, aiming to reduce pressure on the Olympic debutant.

Norwood further mentioned that the young prodigy earned his spot in Paris by demonstrating his abilities during the 2024 season. He also revealed that after the race in Round 1, he offered encouragement and promised Wilson:

“Don’t worry about this. I’m going to get you a gold medal. I promise you.”

The 32-year-old veteran sought to lift Wilson’s spirits and remind him of his youth—he was only 16—and the challenges of competing at such an elite level. He emphasized that many would envy Wilson’s position and urged him to take pride in his achievements.

True to his word, Norwood helped deliver his promise to his young Team USA teammate. The United States clinched gold in the men’s 4×400-meter relay, with Rai Benjamin anchoring the team to a finish time 2:54.43.

This victory secured the gold and set a new Olympic record. Wilson, who participated in the first round, joined his teammates Vernon Norwood, Christopher Bailey, Bryce Deadmon, and Rai Benjamin on the podium’s top step, sharing in the glory of their collective triumph.