Six-Time World Champion Noah Lyles Registers First for the 100M Sprint at the London Diamond League 2024

There are numerous track meets to attend before the Paris Olympics. The Diamond League athletics season has already begun, and it will move to Shanghai on April 27. In the meantime, the London edition of the event has already announced its first registered athlete on Instagram, who is none other than Noah Lyles.

The American track sensation is determined to secure his ticket to Paris, and he plans to seize every opportunity to shine there. He began his outdoor season at the Tom Jones Memorial, competing in the 100-meter sprint. Although Lyles demonstrated his electrifying running abilities there, he ended up tying with Kenny Bednarek for first place. Both of them finished in 10.01 seconds, and they plan to improve their timing for the next event.

Meanwhile, Lyles has also registered for the 100-meter race in the London Diamond League. The British Athletics published the announcement, and the caption provided a few details:

“Our FIRST confirmed #LondonDL athlete: @nojo18The track titan and six-time World Champion will return to wow the London Stadium crowds this summer.”

The Diamond League season is highly anticipated. It began in Xiamen and will travel to many locations for various track meets. The London Diamond League is also part of the athletic season, and it will feature many well-known athletes.

Lyles is competing in the 100-meter division, shortly after announcing a 200-meter sprint battle at the USATF NYC Grand Prix. The athlete is working around these categories to prepare for the Paris Olympics. Interestingly, even though Lyles has always been recognized for his short-distance running, he recently competed in the 4×400-meter relay competition and recorded an excellent time.

Noah Lyles running a 400-meter in the indoors

Noah Lyles’ lone scheduled event at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow was the 60-meter sprint. The competitor finished second in the race, losing the gold medal to fellow Team USA runner Christian Coleman. However, the athlete was informed soon after that he would be running for the relay squad in the 4×400-meter competition.

Lyles specializes in the 100-meter and 200-meter events, so this was a new experience for him. He replaced Fred Kerley and was scheduled to compete in the competition’s third leg. According to World Athletics, Jacory Patterson grabbed an early lead for Team USA but was late in passing the baton to Matthew Boling.

The athlete made up for the late surge, and Lyles maintained the lead throughout the final leg. The six-time world champion quickly gave the baton to Christopher Bailey for the final leg. However, hopes for an indoor gold medal were dashed when Alexander Doom of Belgium claimed the race lead in the last meters. Due to a mere 0.06-second gap between them and Team Belgium, Team USA was only able to secure silver.