Why Did Team USA Got Disqualified From the 4x400M at the World Relays 2024? – Everything You Need to Know

The World Relays 2024 in the Bahamas delivered the excitement that the public had anticipated heading into the Olympic season. It demonstrated how nations are preparing for the big event in Paris. But apart from the performances, one thing which caught everyone attention was Team USA’s disqualification from the 4x400m. And the reason for the disqualification was the last thing an athlete would want,

All of Team USA’s relay teams qualified for the Olympics, and they won gold medals in four out of the five events, one of which was the men’s 4×400-meter race. Track Spice on X produced a video demonstrating how a simple position shift cost the team a gold medal and nearly an Olympic ticket.

The 4×400-meter relay squad was made up of Jacory Patterson, Christopher Bailey, Champion Allison, and Bryce Deadman. Team USA was a fan favorite, and many American supporters expected an easy heat. Patterson provided the group with the necessary lead in the first leg, running a superb 45.55-second split.

However, Team Japan and Germany were also in contention because they were closest to the American athletes. Baily of Team USA maintained the lead after clocking an outstanding 44.66 seconds. Everything was going according to plan until just before the third leg of the race.

The officials decided the grid placements of the sprinters for the third and fourth legs, and they placed German athlete Marc Koch in the first lane, directly in front of Team USA’s Champion Allison. The American athlete, however, moved into lane 1 after swapping positions with Koch and recorded a 44.98 in the third leg.

His teammate Deadman crossed the finish line, claiming the victory for Team USA, but because Allison altered his official position before the takeover, they were disqualified from the 4×400-meter relay. This disqualification in the heat provided a significant opportunity for other teams that qualified for the finals, as two African nations demonstrated a serious rivalry.

Team Botswana Taking Home the 4×400-meter Win at the World Relays 2024

Team Botswana and South Africa faced off in the grid for the 4×400-meter relay finals. Busang Collen Kebinatshipi, Letsile Tebogo, Leungo Scotch, and Bayapo Ndori comprised the squad wearing the cyan jersey. Kebinatshipi did not compete in the Olympic Qualifying Round, but he gave the team a great start by clocking an excellent 45.99.

However, when he passed the baton to Tebogo, the 20-year-old ran a prolific 400 meters, securing the race’s fastest split of 43.72. This run provided Team Botswana with a significant edge against South Africa, who were only behind them on the grid. As Tebogo passed the baton to Scotch, the Botswanan ran 45.27 seconds, leaving the hopes and ambitions of the nation and its athletes on Ndori.

Ndori, like in the Olympic Qualifying Round, raced a terrific final leg in 44.13 seconds, and as he crossed the finish line, Team Botswana claimed the gold medal with speed and pride at the World Relays 2024.