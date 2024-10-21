“Wanted People to See Everything”: Noah Lyles Reveals His Philosophy on Being Real About Documenting His Journey

Noah Lyles poses for a portrait at the National Training Center Track in Clermont, Florida, on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Lyles is an American sprinter looking toward multiple events and medals at the Paris Olympics. Lyles, who specializes in the 100 and 200 meters, would like to compete in the two short sprints in addition to the 4×100 and 4×400 relays at the Paris Olympics. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Lyles won a bronze medal in the men’s 200-meter. © Jasper Colt / USA TODAY NETWORK

The world knows Noah Lyles as one of the highlights among track and field athletes due to his loud personality. While it may have drawn a lot of criticism, it has also been one of his ways to showcase his true self to the world. He recently elaborated on the ultimate purpose of forming the persona fans know him for.

In a recent short film-style video, ‘The Fastest Man in the World,’ documenting a significant part of his sprinting journey, the world champion revealed his reason for not shying away from being real. To date, Lyles hasn’t hesitated to show both the highs and lows of his life, and he attributed that to his honest tendencies.

Instead of only flaunting the good parts of his journey and cutting out the flaws, Lyles firmly believed that he needed to be real with his fans. Even though he knew he’d find success, the failures he endured to get there were equally important.

“I wanted people to see everything. Not just the good, but the bad. The hard times.”

This was also a part of the reason why the Olympian was always enthusiastic about building a brand and personality off-track. While the competitions and sprinting events made up his main journey, fans know Lyles as a person beyond his sport.

“I want to show the business. I want to show the fashion. I want to show the happy moments, the ‘time to push through’ moments, the frustrating moments, and ‘I just got it’ moments.”

From business to personal style, the 27-year-old has always made it a point to put forth his opinions surrounding these subjects. This has not only helped him build a unique persona but has also made him a significant voice among the athlete community. His knowledge and strong takes on a number of disciplines away from his sport have paved the path for Lyles to emerge as a well-rounded public figure.

Hence, be it his escapades at fashion events, flaunting his unique sense of style, or building his own production team to put out content surrounding him—Lyles’ goal is to be more than a sportsperson. His extensive knowledge that stems from these activities gets him immense support from fans all over the world.