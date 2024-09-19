“It’s Just a Horrible Job”: Noah Lyles Admits Wanting to ‘Change’ Track and Field’s Trajectory for Its Growth

Ever since the Paris Olympics commenced, track and field events have already had sports enthusiasts in a chokehold. With athletes showcasing jaw-dropping speeds and breaking records, the hype was at an all-time high. Track star Noah Lyles had caught on to this subject across several discussions and recently revealed what it could hold for the sport’s future.

In a candid chat with Stan Verrett from ESPN, he spoke up about how track and field was growing increasingly popular but could be improved upon in several ways.

Since Netflix cashed in on the opportunity, taking advantage of the Olympic hype and releasing the documentary ‘Sprint,’ fans worldwide have wanted to know more about the sport and the athletes.

However, there’s still room for improvement, and Lyles believes it all begins with good marketing. The sport has some of the best athletes, including several World Champions who have pulled off impossible-seeming feats. And for that alone, track and field deserved some spotlight amongst the crowd.

“I’d change the marketing. Marketing has to be the first thing…it’s just a horrible job. We could be meeting everybody where they’re at. We could be inviting more people…“

Lyles has often talked about how track and field lacks an audience. To ensure that people saw the sport beyond the Olympics, which happen every four years, it was crucial to create an individual identity for the sport.

He echoed those thoughts at the talk show, pointing out how the sport was missing out heavily on production value. Athletes already had rivalry and banter going on, setting the base up for something entertaining to offer. That, combined with their talents, held a lot of potential for the sport’s overall growth in perception and viewership.

“Let’s condense the crowd. Let’s put on the best production possible, and give people a show that they’re gonna rave and go home about. And give the TV…something that’s pleasing to the eye.“

Lyles’ thoughts focused not just on making broadcasts more inclusive but also on highlighting the sport’s true spirit. There’s no shortage of talented athletes with quirky personalities, and it’ss high time more people got to watch them in action.