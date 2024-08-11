“We Have So Much Depth”: After Epic Women’s 4x400m Victory, Team USA Reveals the Secret to Their Gold

Aug 10, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Shamier Little (USA), Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA), Gabrielle Thomas (USA) and Alexis Holmes (USA) celebrate after winning the women’s 4x400m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Team USA etched another moment in Olympic history at the Paris Games with their eighth consecutive victory in the Women’s 4x400m relay.

The formidable quartet of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, Shamier Little, and Alexis Holmes secured gold, adding to the nation’s impressive medal tally.

This race stood out for several reasons. McLaughlin-Levrone’s exceptional lead set the tone, while the team demonstrated resilience in overcoming challenges. Even a last-minute lineup change, with Little taking the first leg, failed to disrupt their dominance on the track.

The victory held special significance for Thomas, who clinched her third gold medal in a single Olympics, matching the remarkable feat of track legend Allyson Felix. The team’s collective skill and seamless coordination paved the way for their triumph.

In a post-race press conference, Holmes and Little shed light on the team’s dynamics and preparation. They emphasized a shared philosophy with the 4x100m team, prioritizing collective effort over individual prowess.

Holmes noted that regardless of their positioning on the track, the team remained united in their goal. The athletes attributed their success not only to their speed and baton-passing proficiency but also to their cohesive teamwork and shared vision.

“I think that’s one of the beautiful things about being a part of Team USA, and our women’s 4×4. We have so much depth!”

Getting the job done was the primary focus, and they all made sure to work towards that target. With Thomas and McLaughlin-Levrone securing a comfortable lead throughout the track, they even began celebrating earlier.

“Once I saw Shamier’s first leg, I said ‘oh we’re good’, because she did what she had to do, and you already know Sydney, Gabby are going to take care of it.”

It was an emotional moment for several fans who expressed their delight towards the coordination of both the women’s relay teams. This bore a stark contrast to the men’s 4x100m team, who eventually earned a disqualification for a faulty baton pass.

However, all’s well that ends well, and the team ended up carrying forth the legacy set by legendary women athletes.