Kenny Bednarek Opens Up on ‘Incredible Opportunity’ Grand Slam Track Brings for Athletes

Aug 4, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Kenneth Bednarek (USA) reacts after competing in a menís 100m semifinal during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Kenny Bednarek joined Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track elite roster a few days ago. The 25-year-old also expressed his enthusiasm for the sport’s new track meet, citing the numerous opportunities it would provide to the competitors.

GST sparked much interest among the track community as it was announced before the Paris Olympics. Many sportsmen eventually joined the hype train following the Olympic Games, and after seeing Bednarek’s excellent performance in Paris, Johnson wasted no time in adding him to the list of elite athletes.

Since the event will include top track stars competing against each other, the 25-year-old was excited for the sprints.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to compete at the highest level with some of the best athletes in the sport.“

The athlete eagerly anticipates the 2025 season, which will feature four Grand Slam Track meets. This follows a successful Olympic campaign and a victory in the 200-meter Diamond League Final 2024.

Aside from just looking forward to the competition, he appreciated the idea that the event focused on “storytelling” and showcasing “personalities” within the sport.

Head-to-head competition and stories that inspire pic.twitter.com/KGkyqYilYd — Grand Slam Track (@GrandSlamTrack) September 18, 2024

He also mentioned that the GST would provide many emerging track talents with the best opportunity to showcase their skills to a global audience.

Along with Bednarek, USATF teammate Fred Kerley will also join the elite roster at Grand Slam Track, and the athlete expressed his excitement for the sport’s innovative event.

Kerley joining GST alongside Bednarek

The 29-year-old stated that the instant he learned about GST, he knew he wanted to be a part of it. Johnson eventually signed him to the squad after watching the athlete prove all of his doubters wrong and capture the 100-meter bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

Kerley also anticipated that GST will provide the audience with an unforgettable viewing experience due to its completely new track format. Johnson’s event will be more than just one race throughout the track and field season; it will include four key events in a single campaign.

There would also be three unique categories of participants: Racers, Challengers, and Both; with participating athletes choosing how to participate based on their own caliber in the sport.