“We’re Not in Wisco Anymore”: Sprinting Icon Kenny Bednarek Looks Back at His Journey Ahead of Paris Olympics

Kenny Bednarek is all set to take the Paris Olympics by storm with his speed on the track. He qualified for the Men’s 100m and 200m team after terrific sessions at the US Olympics final trials and now hopes to create some noise.

Growing up in Wisconsin, the icon has always held his roots close to his heart, especially with the kind of support he has gotten from his small town of Rice Lake. Brought up in his adoptive family, along with siblings having similar backgrounds, he was familiar with a unique kind of parental love.

Nothing deters him from the path to success, and one can credit his love for anime to his champion mindset. Recently, he took a path down memory lane and looked back at all his achievements.

“We’re not in Wisco anymore – here’s to the journey”

Bednarek, who’s now on his way to the second Olympics of his career, went on a small motivational rant on what he would want the younger version of himself to know. One of the most poignant things he could think of was love and appreciation for his mother, Mary Bednarek.

We’re not in Wisco anymore – here’s to the journey#KungFuKenny pic.twitter.com/qc6Wt24s5B — Kung Fu Kenny (@kenny_bednarek) July 24, 2024

“Yeah you were adopted. You eventually found a mother that loves you and nurtured you.”

Getting through junior college to become an elite athlete was a reward straight out of his dreams, and Bednarek made sure to make note of that. Despite his struggles, he made it to the top, and he couldn’t be more proud of himself for that.

“You know, the road to glory was unconventional. But you’re on the verge to Olympic greatness.”

In the end, his biggest supporters were some of his closest ones, including his family. His adoption was a quirk he celebrated with pride and joy, and his mother was someone he was extremely grateful for.

Kenny Bednarek recently celebrated his adoption day with a special gesture

Bednarek has often been open about his childhood and how his mother adopted him and his three siblings. Having a renewed chance at life wasn’t something many had the privilege for, and he knew he was lucky enough to find a forever family who always encouraged him.

Recently, he celebrated the day his mother adopted him from foster care in a special way. The system has often been brutal for young, impressionable minds who had to go through some traumatic events. And Bednarek wanted to make a difference and an impact in society with the help of his reach.

He partnered with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption to raise awareness about the urgent requirement for foster carers and adopters. A good forever family could make a significant difference in the lives of children who deserve the best.