Who Is Gabby Thomas’s Coach? All You Need to Know about the Woman Behind the 200M American Hope in Paris Olympics

Many American competitors are flying under the radar of the track community as they prepare to compete in the Olympics in Paris. Gabby Thomas makes the list after qualifying in the 200-meter division following her gold medal at the US Olympic Trials.

She has shown a lot of promise this year by running in numerous divisions, but the one-time world champion had her sights set on the 200-m category. Gabby Thomas’ coach, Tonja Buford-Bailey, has been an integral component of her preparation and the reason behind her athletic achievement.

The Story Behind the Three-Time Olympian

In addition to coaching for the Tonja Buford-Bailey Track Club, Tonja Buford-Bailey serves as its president. Training with the retired American Olympic sprinter—who goes by TBB—is an enjoyable experience for those around her because her athletic achievements support her training strategies.

In the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, TBB competed in the 400-meter hurdles and won bronze after overcoming several obstacles. Following a lengthy hiatus from professional track and field, she resumed coaching sprinters at the University of Texas in 2013.

Soon after, TBB accepted a position as head coach for the women’s track and field team at the University of Illinois. The former Olympic athlete founded her own Austin track club in 2018 after departing from the University of Texas.

Hurdlers and sprinters at the Buford Bailey Track Club range from rising stars to potential world champions, all with their sights set on major competitions like the Olympics and the World Championships. Additionally, they are all connected by TBB’s common purpose of empowering women and young girls through track and field.

Gabby Thomas’ Bond With Her Track Club

Gabby Thomas was eager to begin her professional track career after being the 2018 NCAA indoor champion and breaking the college 200-meter record. In addition to searching for a top-tier track club to hone her skills at, she was prepared to sign with New Balance as her primary sponsor.

Thomas established an instant connection with Tonja Buford-Bailey’s training group once the former world champion eventually joined her track club in 2017. As she went through the various training processes with them, the American athlete felt exceptional and, like her teammates, set ambitious targets for herself.

Even though many athletes eventually switched coaches, Gabby Thomas remained faithful to hers and won bronze in the 200-meter event at the Tokyo Olympics. During her formative years, the American athlete went on to win silver in the 200-meter event at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest. Thomas helped her teammates Tamari Davis, Twanisha Terry, and Sha’Carri Richardson win the 4×100-meter relay at the same event too.

Not only did the athlete win gold in the 4×100 and 4×400-meter relays in the Bahamas in 2024, but she also set a new world lead in the 200-meter event at the 2024 US Olympic Trials, running a 21.78 in the semi-finals. After winning her finals, the athlete qualified for the Paris Olympics and is now hoping to win the gold medal under the guidance of her beloved coach.