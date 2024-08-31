“You Got Trouble Bro!”: Fans Reignite Noah Lyles-Letsile Tebogo Rivalry After Tebogo’s Rome Diamond League 100M Win

Aug 9, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Letsile Tebogo (BOT) shakes hands with Noah Lyles (USA) after winning the menís 200m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

Letsile Tebogo won the men’s 100-meter race at the Rome Diamond League in 9.87 seconds. The Botswanan’s overwhelming show of running created waves in the track world, which reignited his rivalry discussion with Noah Lyles when World Athletics posted a few photos from the event on Instagram.

Many fans are aware that Tebogo is a 200-meter runner. However, coming to a 100-meter race and winning by a large margin over runners such as Christian Coleman and Fred Kerley was a huge accomplishment for the youngster.

Since the start of the 2024 season, Tebogo has been anticipated to challenge Noah Lyles in races. When fans saw the Instagram post, they believed that the race served as a wake-up call for the American sprinter.

Tebogo and Lyles competed in two major events at the Paris Olympics: the 100 meters and the 200 meters. Lyles won the Olympic gold medal in the 100-meter sprint, but Tebogo finished sixth. However, the Botswanan rebounded in the men’s 200-meter finals, dominating the competition and winning the gold medal.

He defeated Lyles in an event where he was the fan favorite to win, surprising every track fan who watched the race at the Stade de France. While the Americans have not participated since the Paris Olympics, Tebogo is already making waves in the Diamond League.

The Rome Diamond League 100-meter race demonstrated to the track community that Tebogo is prepared for such difficult events, and he will be a challenge for Lyles in the next season.

“He’s really enjoying the spot light now. Noah… you got trouble bro!“

After witnessing the 200-meter gold medalist’s domination, one fan anticipated a promising future for him.

“Legend! Hopefully he can deniy the US the 100 and 200 gold at their home games.“

While giving their two cents about Christian Coleman, this fan also noted that the Botswanan sprinter will pose a significant challenge to Lyles in the upcoming competitions.

“Coleman always starts so well but lacks the endurance to finish, great lad with potentials, and also congrats to Tebogo the young man has grown so much confidence within a short period of time and will be a great contender for Noah Lyles.“

Another fan noted sarcastically that Tebogo is not only Lyles’ competitor but also does exceptionally well against many other American athletes.

“He gets motivated when he see the us flag“

Aside from the rivalry with Lyles, one fan predicted that if Tebogo continued his performances, he might become the new Usain Bolt of track and field.

“We could be potentially looking at a new Usain if he continues to get better.“

After the Rome event, Tebogo will travel to Brussels for the Diamond League finals. While he already accomplished one of his primary ambitions by winning an Olympic gold medal this year, a Diamond League title will be an excellent addition to his stellar track career, which supporters eagerly await.