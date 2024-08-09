mobile app bar

What Challenges Await Team USA On Day 15 Of The Paris Olympics?

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

What Challenges Await Team USA On The Penultimate Day Of The Paris Olympics?

Jul 26, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; The Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower light up during the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games along the Seine River. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Lyles was in for a shocker in the 200m final at the Paris Olympics as Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo secured the gold medal in the race!
Lyles’ compatriot, Kenny Bednareck, finished in the silver medal position, leaving the 27-year-old standing in the bronze medal position. The result ended Lyles’ push to become the greatest sprinter of all time as he wanted to secure four gold medals in Paris.
Tara Davis-Woodhall added to America’s gold medal tally by winning the women’s long jump final event. With a jump of 7.10m, she leaped to the top of the leaderboard, with Germany’s Malaika Mihambo finishing second with a jump of 6.98m.
Thanks to this result, athletics became the most successful discipline for Team USA in Paris with nine gold medals.
Underwhelming performance from the men’s swimming team meant the discipline only brought a total of eight gold medals while fetching 20 additional medals.
Heading into the penultimate day of proceeding in Paris, several more medals might be heading America’s way, especially in the Athletics discipline. Thus, given below is the full breakdown of the challenges that await the American athletes on Day 15 of the Paris Olympics.

Day 15 Schedule of the Paris Olympics – August 10

All times are mentioned in EDT/EST.

Modern Pentathlon – 3:30 AM

Women’s Individual, Semi-final A, Fencing Bonus Round

Jessica Savner

Taekwondo – 3:21 AM

Men +80kg Round of 16 

Jonathan Healy
V/S
Song Zhaoxiang

Sport Climbing – 4:15 AM

Women’s Boulder & Lead, Final Boulder

Brooke Raboutou

Water Polo – 4:35 AM

Women’s Bronze Medal Match

United States
V/S

Netherlands

Weightlifting – 5:30 AM

Men’s 102kg

Wes Kitts

Sport Climbing – 6:35 AM

Women’s Boulder & Lead, Final Lead

Brooke Raboutou

Breaking – 10:00 AM onwards

B-Boys Round Robin – Group A

Shigekix
V/S
Victor
B-Boys Round Robin – Group C 
Jeffro
V/S
Lagaet

B-Boys Round Robin – Group A 

Victor
V/S
Lithe-Ing

B-Boys Round Robin – Group C (#13)

Jeffro
V/S
Lee
B-Boys Round Robin – Group A 
Hiro
V/S
Victor

B-Boys Round Robin – Group C

Hongten
V/S
Jeffro

Soccer – 11:00 AM

Women’s Gold Medal Match 

Brazil
V/S
United States

Athletics – 1:00 PM

Men’s High Jump Final

Shelby McEwen

Artistic Swimming – 1:30 PM

Duet Free Routine

United States

Athletics – 1:50 PM

Men’s 5000m Final

Grant Fisher
Graham Blanks

Athletics – 2:15 Pm

Women’s 1500m Final

Nikki Hiltz
Elle St. Pierre
End of Olympic Day 15.

