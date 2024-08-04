mobile app bar

What Does Day 10 At The Paris Olympics Have In Store For Team USA?

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published



Jul 26, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; The Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower light up during the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games along the Seine River. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Following a sluggish day at the office, the American athletes came roaring back to secure five gold medals in one day to stay hot on the heels of the People’s Republic of China.
They have 14 gold medals contributing to a total of a mammoth 61 medals. The closest competition in terms of total overall medals is the home country France, which has 41 medals.
Hoping to push the lead further, the American athletes will be looking forward to a positive day 10 of the Paris Olympics. Here’s taking a look at all the events that the athletes will be a part of.

Day 10 Schedule of the Paris Olympics – August 5

All times are mentioned in EDT/ET.

Triathlon – 2:00 AM

Mixed Relay

United States

Diving – 4:00 AM

Women’s 10m Platform Preliminary

Delaney Schnell
Daryn Wright

Sailing – 6:03 AM

Women’s Kite – Race 5

Daniela Moroz

Sailing – 6:05 AM

Mixed Multihull – Race 7

Newberry/Liebenberg

Sailing – 6:13 AM

Men’s Kite – Race 5

Markus Edegran

Sailing – 6:15 AM

Women’s Dinghy – Race 9

Erika Reineke

Beach Volleyball – 8:00 AM

Men’s Round of 16

Evans/Budinger
V/s
Normol/Sorum

Beach Volleyball – 11:00 AM

Men’s Round of 16

Partain/Benesh
V/S
Itacottafava/Nicolai 

Sailing – 11:05 AM

Mixed Dinghy – Race 7

McNay/Dallman-We

3×3 Basketball – 11:30 AM

Women’s Semifinal

Spain
V/S
United States

Beach Volleyball – 12:00 PM

Women’s Round of 16

Canmelissa/Brandie
V/S
Nuss/Kloth

Water Polo – 12:30 PM

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A

Croatia
V/S
United States

Surfing – 2:12 PM

Women’s Semifinals – Heat 1

Caroline Marks
V/S
Johanne Defay

Athletics – 2:30 PM

Women’s Discus Throw Final

Valarie Allman

Volleyball – 3:00 PM

Men’s Quarterfinals

United States
V/S
Brazil

Athletics – 3:15 PM

Women’s 5000m Final

Elise Cranny
Whittni Morgan
Karissa Schweizer





