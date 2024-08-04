What Does Day 10 At The Paris Olympics Have In Store For Team USA?

Day 10 Schedule of the Paris Olympics – August 5
All times are mentioned in EDT/ET.
Triathlon – 2:00 AM
Mixed Relay
Diving – 4:00 AM
Women’s 10m Platform Preliminary
Sailing – 6:03 AM
Women’s Kite – Race 5
Sailing – 6:05 AM
Mixed Multihull – Race 7
Sailing – 6:13 AM
Men’s Kite – Race 5
Sailing – 6:15 AM
Women’s Dinghy – Race 9
Beach Volleyball – 8:00 AM
Men’s Round of 16
Beach Volleyball – 11:00 AM
Men’s Round of 16
Sailing – 11:05 AM
Mixed Dinghy – Race 7
3×3 Basketball – 11:30 AM
Women’s Semifinal
Beach Volleyball – 12:00 PM
Women’s Round of 16
Water Polo – 12:30 PM
Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A
Surfing – 2:12 PM
Women’s Semifinals – Heat 1
Athletics – 2:30 PM
Women’s Discus Throw Final
Volleyball – 3:00 PM
Men’s Quarterfinals
Athletics – 3:15 PM
Women’s 5000m Final