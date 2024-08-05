What Does Day 11 At The Paris Olympics Have In Store For Team USA?

Jul 26, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; The Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower light up during the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games along the Seine River. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Bobby Finke and Noah Lyles saved their best for last in the Paris Olympics, putting in two historic performances at the French capital.

Swimming in the men’s 1500m freestyle category, Finke took away the world record by a whisker as he swam to his first gold medal of the games. Over in the men’s 100m final, Noah Lyles finally stood tall on all his claims, winning the gold medal.

Following an electric day of performances, action will resume on day eleven for the American athletes in Paris as they look to add to their medal tally.

Day 11 Schedule of the Paris Olympics – August 6

All times are mentioned in EDT/ET.

Diving – 4:00 AM Men’s 3m Springboard Preliminary Carson Tyler Andrew Capobianco