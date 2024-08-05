mobile app bar

What Does Day 11 At The Paris Olympics Have In Store For Team USA?

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

Jul 26, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; The Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower light up during the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games along the Seine River. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Bobby Finke and Noah Lyles saved their best for last in the Paris Olympics, putting in two historic performances at the French capital.

Swimming in the men’s 1500m freestyle category, Finke took away the world record by a whisker as he swam to his first gold medal of the games. Over in the men’s 100m final, Noah Lyles finally stood tall on all his claims, winning the gold medal.

Following an electric day of performances, action will resume on day eleven for the American athletes in Paris as they look to add to their medal tally.

Day 11 Schedule of the Paris Olympics – August 6

All times are mentioned in EDT/ET.

Diving – 4:00 AM

Men’s 3m Springboard Preliminary

Carson Tyler
Andrew Capobianco

Sport Climbing – 4:00 AM

Women’s Boulder & Lead, Semifinal Boulder

Natalia Grossman
Brooke Raboutou

Table Tennis – 4:00 AM

Women’s Team Round of 16

United States
V/S
Germany

Athletics – 4:50 AM

Men’s 110m Hurdles Repechage Round

Freddie Crittenden

Canoe Sprint – 5:30 AM

Men’s Kayak Double 500m Heats

Jonas Ecker
Aaron Small

Sailing – 6:03 AM

Men’s Kite – Race 9

Markus Edegran

Sailing – 6:13 AM

Women’s Kite – Race 9

Daniela Moroz

Sailing – 6:15 AM

Mixed Dinghy – Race 9

McNay/Dallman-We

Sport Climbing – 7:00 AM

Men’s Speed, Qualification Seeding

Sam Watson
Zach Hammer

Sailing – 9:05 AM

Mixed Multihull – Race 10

Newberry/Liebenberg

Volleyball – 11:00 AM

Women’s Quarterfinals

United States
V/S
Poland

Football – 12:00 PM

Women’s Semi-final

United States
V/S
Germany

Artistic Swimming – 1:30 PM

Team Free Routine

United States

Athletics – 1:57 PM

Women’s Hammer Throw Final

Deanna Price
Annette Nneka Echikunwoke

Water Polo – 2:35 PM

Women’s Quarterfinal

Hungary
V/S
United States

Athletics – 2:50 PM

Men’s 1500m Final

Hobbs Kessler
Yared Nuguse
Cole Hocker

Athletics – 3:14 PM

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

Courtney Wayment
Valerie Constien

Basketball – 3:30 PM

Men’s Quarterfinal

Brazil
V/S
United States

Boxing – 3:30 PM

Men’s 71kg – Semifinal

Omari Jones
V/S
Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev

Beach Volleyball – 4:00 PM

Women’s Quarterfinal

Hughes/Cheng
V/S
Huberli/Brunner

