What Does Day 11 At The Paris Olympics Have In Store For Team USA?

Bobby Finke and Noah Lyles saved their best for last in the Paris Olympics, putting in two historic performances at the French capital.
Swimming in the men’s 1500m freestyle category, Finke took away the world record by a whisker as he swam to his first gold medal of the games. Over in the men’s 100m final, Noah Lyles finally stood tall on all his claims, winning the gold medal.
Following an electric day of performances, action will resume on day eleven for the American athletes in Paris as they look to add to their medal tally.
Day 11 Schedule of the Paris Olympics – August 6
All times are mentioned in EDT/ET.
Diving – 4:00 AM
Men’s 3m Springboard Preliminary
Sport Climbing – 4:00 AM
Women’s Boulder & Lead, Semifinal Boulder
Table Tennis – 4:00 AM
Women’s Team Round of 16
Athletics – 4:50 AM
Men’s 110m Hurdles Repechage Round
Canoe Sprint – 5:30 AM
Men’s Kayak Double 500m Heats
Sailing – 6:03 AM
Men’s Kite – Race 9
Sailing – 6:13 AM
Women’s Kite – Race 9
Sailing – 6:15 AM
Mixed Dinghy – Race 9
Sport Climbing – 7:00 AM
Men’s Speed, Qualification Seeding
Sailing – 9:05 AM
Mixed Multihull – Race 10
Volleyball – 11:00 AM
Women’s Quarterfinals
Football – 12:00 PM
Women’s Semi-final
Artistic Swimming – 1:30 PM
Team Free Routine
Athletics – 1:57 PM
Women’s Hammer Throw Final
Water Polo – 2:35 PM
Women’s Quarterfinal
Athletics – 2:50 PM
Men’s 1500m Final
Athletics – 3:14 PM
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
Basketball – 3:30 PM
Men’s Quarterfinal
Boxing – 3:30 PM
Men’s 71kg – Semifinal
Beach Volleyball – 4:00 PM
Women’s Quarterfinal