What Does Day 12 at the Paris Olympics Have in Store for Team USA?

Day 11 of the Paris Olympics served as a rollercoaster ride for Team USA, with some hits and misses. The Women’s discus throw finals witnessed the iconic Valarie Allman bag the gold medal.
Similarly, the Women’s 3×3 Basketball game athletes managed to win the bronze against Canada, while Caroline Marks conquered the waves to win a gold in surfing.
However, disappointments came in the form of the Individual Equestrian event, where Laura Kraut and Karl Cook stood at eighth and sixteenth, respectively. Similarly, Juliette Whittaker stood in seventh place for the Women’s 800m finals.
The team will now walk into a new day with a renewed hope to pile on more medals.
Day 12 Schedule of the Paris Olympics – August 7
All times are mentioned in EDT/EST
Golf – 3:00 AM
Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 1
Rose Zhang
Nelly Korda
Lilia Vu
Diving – 4:00 AM
Men’s 3m Springboard Semifinal
Andrew Capobianco
Carson Tyler
Sport Climbing – 4:00 AM
Men’s Boulder & Lead, Semifinal Lead
Jesse Grupper
Colin Duffy
Athletics – 4:05 AM
Men’s High Jump Qualification
Juvaughn Harrison
Shelby McEwen
Vernon Turner
Canoe Sprint – 4:40 AM
Men’s Kayak Single 1000m Heats
Jonas Ecker
Aaron Small
Athletics – 5:55 AM
Men’s 800m Round 1
Bryce Hoppel
Hobbs Kessler
Brandon Miller
Weightlifting – 9:00 AM
Men’s 61kg
Hampton Morris
Athletics – 12:15 PM
Women’s Pole Vault Final
Katie Moon
Artistic Swimming – 1:30 PM
Team Acrobatic Routine
United States
Weightlifting – 1:30 PM
Women’s 49kg
Jourdan Delacruz
Athletics – 2:02 PM
Men’s 200m Semi-Final
Noah Lyles
Kenneth Bednarek
Erriyon Knighton
Athletics – 2:45 PM
Women’s 400m Semi-Final
Alexis Holmes
Kendall Ellis
Aaliyah Butler
Athletics – 3:43 PM
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
Kenneth Rooks
Beach Volleyball – 4:00 PM
Men’s Quarterfinal (#47)
Qatar
USA