What Does Day 12 at the Paris Olympics Have in Store for Team USA?

Jul 18, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; The Olympic rings adorn the Eiffel Tower as final preparations are underway for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Day 11 of the Paris Olympics served as a rollercoaster ride for Team USA, with some hits and misses. The Women’s discus throw finals witnessed the iconic Valarie Allman bag the gold medal.

Similarly, the Women’s 3×3 Basketball game athletes managed to win the bronze against Canada, while Caroline Marks conquered the waves to win a gold in surfing.

However, disappointments came in the form of the Individual Equestrian event, where Laura Kraut and Karl Cook stood at eighth and sixteenth, respectively. Similarly, Juliette Whittaker stood in seventh place for the Women’s 800m finals.

The team will now walk into a new day with a renewed hope to pile on more medals.

Day 12 Schedule of the Paris Olympics – August 7

All times are mentioned in EDT/EST

Golf – 3:00 AM

Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 1

Rose Zhang

Nelly Korda

Lilia Vu

Diving – 4:00 AM

Men’s 3m Springboard Semifinal

Andrew Capobianco

Carson Tyler

Sport Climbing – 4:00 AM

Men’s Boulder & Lead, Semifinal Lead

Jesse Grupper

Colin Duffy

Athletics – 4:05 AM

Men’s High Jump Qualification

Juvaughn Harrison

Shelby McEwen

Vernon Turner

Canoe Sprint – 4:40 AM

Men’s Kayak Single 1000m Heats

Jonas Ecker

Aaron Small

Athletics – 5:55 AM

Men’s 800m Round 1

Bryce Hoppel

Hobbs Kessler

Brandon Miller

Weightlifting – 9:00 AM

Men’s 61kg

Hampton Morris

Athletics – 12:15 PM

Women’s Pole Vault Final

Katie Moon

Artistic Swimming – 1:30 PM

Team Acrobatic Routine

United States

Weightlifting – 1:30 PM

Women’s 49kg

Jourdan Delacruz

Athletics – 2:02 PM

Men’s 200m Semi-Final

Noah Lyles

Kenneth Bednarek

Erriyon Knighton

Athletics – 2:45 PM

Women’s 400m Semi-Final

Alexis Holmes

Kendall Ellis

Aaliyah Butler

Athletics – 3:43 PM

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

Kenneth Rooks

Beach Volleyball – 4:00 PM

Men’s Quarterfinal (#47)

Qatar

USA