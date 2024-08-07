What Does Day 13 at the Paris Olympics Have in Store for Team USA?

‘Hocker with a shocker’ is the headline across the globe following Cole Hocker’s incredible win in the men’s 1500m race in the Paris Olympics.

While the world focused on the rivalry between Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the 23-year-old stole the limelight on the biggest sporting spectacle in the world.

Over in the women’s 200m race, Gabby Thomas took home the win, adding another gold medal to her country’s tally. Overall, swimming continues to be the contingent’s best-performing department despite the results not meeting the expectations.

Nonetheless, they broke two world records at this year’s games. Furthermore, they also outdid the Australian swimmers, earning revenge for the events that unraveled in last year’s world championships.

As things stand, the USA leads the medal tally at the Paris Olympics with 24 gold and 86 total medals. Heading towards the final couple of days of events in Paris, the American athletes will be hoping to push their tally beyond the reach of their competitors.

As such, the upcoming events hold the utmost importance. Given below is the entire schedule of Day 13 in the French Capital for the American athletes.

Day 13 Schedule of the Paris Olympics – August 8

All times are mentioned in EDT/EST.

Marathon Swimming – 1:30 AM Women’s 10km Katie Grimes Mariah Denigan