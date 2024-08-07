mobile app bar

What Does Day 13 at the Paris Olympics Have in Store for Team USA?

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
What Does Day 13 at the Paris Olympics Have in Store for Team USA?

Image Credits: Official Instagram of Team USA

‘Hocker with a shocker’ is the headline across the globe following Cole Hocker’s incredible win in the men’s 1500m race in the Paris Olympics.

While the world focused on the rivalry between Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the 23-year-old stole the limelight on the biggest sporting spectacle in the world.

Over in the women’s 200m race, Gabby Thomas took home the win, adding another gold medal to her country’s tally. Overall, swimming continues to be the contingent’s best-performing department despite the results not meeting the expectations.

Nonetheless, they broke two world records at this year’s games. Furthermore, they also outdid the Australian swimmers, earning revenge for the events that unraveled in last year’s world championships.

As things stand, the USA leads the medal tally at the Paris Olympics with 24 gold and 86 total medals. Heading towards the final couple of days of events in Paris, the American athletes will be hoping to push their tally beyond the reach of their competitors.

As such, the upcoming events hold the utmost importance. Given below is the entire schedule of Day 13 in the French Capital for the American athletes.

Day 13 Schedule of the Paris Olympics – August 8

All times are mentioned in EDT/EST.

Marathon Swimming – 1:30 AM

Women’s 10km

Katie Grimes
Mariah Denigan

Golf – 3:00 AM

Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2

Lilia Vu
Rose Zhang
Nelly Korda

Sport Climbing – 4:00 AM

Women’s Boulder & Lead, Semifinal Lead

Natalia Grossman
Brooke Raboutou

Canoe Sprint – 4:30 AM

Women’s Canoe Single 200m Heats

Nevin Harrison

Taekwondo – 5:11 AM

Women -57kg Round of 16 

Faith Dillon
V/S
Chaima Toumi

Volleyball – 10:00 AM

Women’s Semifinals 

Brazil
V/S
United States

Athletics – 2:00 PM

Women’s Long Jump Final

Monae’ Nichols
Tara Davis-Woodhall
Jasmine Moore

Athletics – 3:25 PM

Women’s 400m Hurdles Final

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Anna Cockrell
Jasmine Jones
End of Olympic Day 13.

Post Edited By:Sampurna Pal

About the author

Naman Gopal Srivastava

Naman Gopal Srivastava

linkedin-icon

Naman is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. Initially a football fanatic who worships Puyol and Leo Messi, Naman soon fell in love with the world of F1 upon reading about Jim Clarke. While the current era drivers do fascinate him, Naman still chooses to idolize Clarke and Ayrton Senna. When he is not busy watching the highlights of some of the greatest races of his idols, Naman can be found scribbling little snippets in his diary of poems or out in the town, exploring new places to eat.

Read more from Naman Gopal Srivastava

Share this article

Don’t miss these