What Does Day 14 at the Paris Olympics Have in Store for Team USA?

Things seem to only be going up for the American athletes at the Paris Olympics, as they hold command of the top spot in the overall rankings. With 27 gold medals in the bag, the USA has two more than second-placed China.

Additionally, the country has a total of 94 medals from the campaign, which is 29 more than the closest runner. The women’s team in the cycle pursuit event brought home another gold medal as they beat New Zealand by six-tenths of a second in the final.

Meanwhile, Sarah Ann Hildenbrandt also secured the top spot of the podium, as she won the 50kg women’s freestyle wrestling event. The Basketball events have also been going well for the Americans, with both their teams (men & women) making it through to the semi-finals.

Over in volleyball, heartbreak awaited the American men’s team, as they went up against world champions Poland in their semi-final clash. Losing the match 3-2, they will now play Italy for the bronze medal.

This and several more fixtures await the American athletes on Day 14 of the Paris Olympics and given below is a complete breakdown of the same.

Day 14 Schedule of the Paris Olympics – August 9

All times are mentioned in EDT/EST.

