What Does Day 16 at the Paris Olympics Have in Store for Team USA?

With 33 gold medals each, USA and China are neck and neck in the race for the overall top spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Following an underwhelming performance from the American men’s swimming contingent, the other disciplines picked up the baton to take the fight to the Chinese athletes.

Athletics has been the most rewarding event for the US contingent this year, fetching 11 gold medals alongside a total of 29 medals. Rai Benjamin joined the list of American gold medal winners in athletics by winning the men’s 400m hurdles.

But the biggest achievement in the discipline went the way of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who broke the world record in the women’s 400m hurdles final while on her way to victory.

It took her only 50.37 seconds to cross the finish line, while her compatriot, Anna Cockrell finished in second place with a personal best time of 51.87 seconds.

Weightlifter Olivia Reeves was also on her A-Game in Paris as she won a gold medal in the women’s 71kg category. She snatched an Olympic record weight of 117 kgs and added 145 kgs to her tally in the clean & jerk event.

With an overall weight of 262 kgs, the American was 5 kgs clear of second-placed Mari Leivis Sanchez.

Heading into the final day of the Paris Olympics, each gold medal match will carry more importance than the last one for Team USA. As such, here is the full breakdown of the Day 16 schedule of the American athletes at the French capital.

Day 16 Schedule of the Paris Olympics – August 11

All times are mentioned in EDT/EST.

Water Polo – 4:35 AM Men’s Bronze Medal Match United States V/S Hungary