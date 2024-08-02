What Does Day 8 At The Paris Olympics Have In Store For Team USA?

Jul 26, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; The Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower light up during the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games along the Seine River. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles reached new heights in an already glorious career as she stormed to her second all-around Olympic gold medal. Facing tough competition from Rebeca Andrade and Sunisa Lee, the 27-year-old needed a massive push in her final rotation.

Showing off a sparkly ‘GOAT’ necklace, Biles became the oldest winner of the Olympic all-around gymnastics category in the last 72 years in front of a star-studded crowd. This win marked Biles’ second gold medal of the campaign and her country’s ninth overall.

Gold medals in rowing, fencing, and swimming have elevated the USA’s position to second place, with China leading the table with 11 gold medals. But with a plethora of more medals up for grabs, there is still time for the US to move to the top.

Day 8 of the Paris Olympics has more action heading the way of the American athletes, and here is the full breakdown of the schedule.

Day 8 Schedule of the Paris Olympics – August 3

All times are mentioned in EDT/ET.

Shooting – 3:00 AM Skeet Women’s Qualification – Day 1 Dania Jo Vizzi Austen Jewell Smith