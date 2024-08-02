mobile app bar

What Does Day 8 At The Paris Olympics Have In Store For Team USA?

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
What Does Day 8 At The Paris Olympics Have In Store For Team USA?

Jul 26, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; The Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower light up during the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games along the Seine River. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles reached new heights in an already glorious career as she stormed to her second all-around Olympic gold medal. Facing tough competition from Rebeca Andrade and Sunisa Lee, the 27-year-old needed a massive push in her final rotation.

Showing off a sparkly ‘GOAT’ necklace, Biles became the oldest winner of the Olympic all-around gymnastics category in the last 72 years in front of a star-studded crowd. This win marked Biles’ second gold medal of the campaign and her country’s ninth overall.

Gold medals in rowing, fencing, and swimming have elevated the USA’s position to second place, with China leading the table with 11 gold medals. But with a plethora of more medals up for grabs, there is still time for the US to move to the top.

Day 8 of the Paris Olympics has more action heading the way of the American athletes, and here is the full breakdown of the schedule.

Day 8 Schedule of the Paris Olympics – August 3

All times are mentioned in EDT/ET.

Shooting – 3:00 AM

Skeet Women’s Qualification – Day 1

Dania Jo Vizzi
Austen Jewell Smith

Rowing – 3:42 AM

Men’s Single Sculls Final C

Jacob Plihal

Swimming

Women’s 50m Freestyle – Heats – 5:00 AM

Simone Manuel
Gretchen Walsh
Men’s 1500m Freestyle – Heats – 5:30 AM
Bobby Finke
David Johnstone

Tennis – 6:00 AM

Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match

Krajicek/Ram

Swimming 

Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay – Heats – 6:40 AM

United States

Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay – Heats – 6:52 AM
United States

Fencing – 7:00 AM

Women’s Sabre Team Table of 8

Korea
V/S
United States

Hockey – 7:15 AM

Women’s Pool B

United States
V/S
South Africa

Sailing – 8:25 AM

Women’s Dinghy Race 5

Erika Reineke

Football – 9:00 AM

Women’s Quarter-final

United States
V/S
Japan

Sailing – 9:45 AM

Mixed Multihull – Race 1

Newberry/Liebenberg

Boxing – 10:02 AM

Men’s 71kg – Quarterfinals

Rami Mofid Kiwan
V/S
Omari Jones

Water Polo – 10:35 AM

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A

Montenegro
V/S
United States

Sailing – 11:05 AM

Mixed Dinghy Race 3

McNay/Dallman-We

Basketball – 11:15 AM

Men’s Group Phase – Group C

Puerto Rico
V/S
United States

3×3 Basketball – 1:05 PM 

Women’s Pool Round

China
V/S
United States

Boxing – 2:00 PM

Men’s 57kg – Quarterfinals

Jahmal Harvey
V/S
Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu
End of Olympic Day 8.

Post Edited By:Sampurna Pal

About the author

Naman Gopal Srivastava

Naman Gopal Srivastava

linkedin-icon

Naman is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. Initially a football fanatic who worships Puyol and Leo Messi, Naman soon fell in love with the world of F1 upon reading about Jim Clarke. While the current era drivers do fascinate him, Naman still chooses to idolize Clarke and Ayrton Senna. When he is not busy watching the highlights of some of the greatest races of his idols, Naman can be found scribbling little snippets in his diary of poems or out in the town, exploring new places to eat.

Read more from Naman Gopal Srivastava

Share this article

Don’t miss these