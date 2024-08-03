mobile app bar

What Does Day 9 At The 2024 Paris Olympics Have In Store For The American Athletes?

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

Image Credits: Official Instagram of Team USA

The gold medals are getting harder to come by for the American athletes at the Paris Olympics with the likes of Great Britain, Australia, France, and the People’s Republic of China leading the way. Despite boasting the most medals of any nation, the US stands fifth in the overall standings with nine gold medals in the bag.

Swimming has by far been the Americans’ best sport, fetching them 21 medals. Four gold, eleven silver, and six bronze medals make up the tally for the swimmers.

The artistic gymnastics, fencing, and rowing have also seen them fetch gold medals. Meanwhile, archery, cycling BMX freestyle, cycling mountain bike, diving, equestrian, and several other sports have also seen the American take home the silver or the bronze medal.

As the action continues in the French capital on Day 9, given below is the full schedule of the American athletes at the Paris Olympics.

Day 9 Schedule of the Paris Olympics – August 4

All times are mentioned in EDT/ET.

Shooting – 3:00 AM

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Qualification – Stage 1

Keith Sanderson
Henry Turner Leverett

Athletics – 4:05 AM

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1

Valerie Constein
Marisa Howard
Courtney Wayment

Archery – 3:30 AM

Men’s Individual 1/8 Elimination Round

Brady Ellison
V/S
Berkim Tumer

Athletics – 4:55 AM

Women’s 200m Round 1

Brittany Brown
McKenzie Long
Gabrielle Thomas

Athletics – 5:00 AM

Men’s Long Jump Qualification

Jarrion Lawson
Malcolm Clemons
Jeremiah Davis

Athletics – 5:50 AM

Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1

Freddie Crittenden
Grant Holloway
Daniel Roberts

Fencing – 5:50 AM

Men’s Foil Team Table of 8

Egypt
V/S
United States

Sailing – 6:05 AM

Mixed Multihull – Race 4

Newberry/Liebenberg

Athletics – 6:35 AM

Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1

Anna Cockrell
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Jasmine Jones

Volleyball –  7:00 AM

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool A

France
V/S
United States

Cycling Road – 8:00 AM

Women’s Road Race

Chloe Dygert
Kristen Faulkner

Sailing 8:35 AM

Women’s Dinghy – Race 7

Erika Reineke

Sailing – 11:05 AM

Mixed Dinghy – Race 5

McNay/Dallman-We

Basketball – 11:15 AM

Women’s Group Phase – Group C

Germany
V/S
United States

3×3 Basketball – 1:05 PM

Men’s Pool Round

United States
V/S
Netherlands

Athletics – 1:05 PM

Men’s 400m Round 1

Quincy Hall
Christopher Bailey
Michael Norman

Athletics – 1:55 PM

Women’s High Jump Final

Vashti Cunningham

Athletics – 2:30 PM

Men’s Hammer Throw Final

Rudy Winkler

Athletics – 2:35 PM

Women’s 800m Semi-Final

Nia Akins
Juliette Whittaker
End of Olympic Day 9.

