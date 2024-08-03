What Does Day 9 At The 2024 Paris Olympics Have In Store For The American Athletes?

The gold medals are getting harder to come by for the American athletes at the Paris Olympics with the likes of Great Britain, Australia, France, and the People’s Republic of China leading the way. Despite boasting the most medals of any nation, the US stands fifth in the overall standings with nine gold medals in the bag.

Swimming has by far been the Americans’ best sport, fetching them 21 medals. Four gold, eleven silver, and six bronze medals make up the tally for the swimmers.

The artistic gymnastics, fencing, and rowing have also seen them fetch gold medals. Meanwhile, archery, cycling BMX freestyle, cycling mountain bike, diving, equestrian, and several other sports have also seen the American take home the silver or the bronze medal.

As the action continues in the French capital on Day 9, given below is the full schedule of the American athletes at the Paris Olympics.

Day 9 Schedule of the Paris Olympics – August 4

All times are mentioned in EDT/ET.

Shooting – 3:00 AM 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Qualification – Stage 1 Keith Sanderson Henry Turner Leverett