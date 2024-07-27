When, Where and How to Watch Team USA at the Paris Olympics? – Day 2 Schedule

The 2024 Paris Olympics are well underway, with a few events already reaching their conclusion. Following a star-studded Opening Ceremony at the Stade de France, the world’s eyes fell on the thousands of athletes who have made their way to the French Capital to make their nations proud.
Vying for the gold in a plethora of events, the American athletes were also off to a solid start on Day 1 of the Games. The US already has one Silver Medal in its tally, thanks to Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon from the Women’s Synchronised 3M Springboard event.
Fans in the United States can watch the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on NBC, Peacock, and the NBC Olympic apps on Friday at 2:00 p.m. ET. Later, all live streaming of Olympic events will be available at NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC app, and the NBC Olympics app. The sporting action begins on Saturday, and the full Day 2 schedule for Team USA participants in numerous disciplines is provided below.
Day 2 Schedule of the Paris Olympics – July 28
Shooting – 3:15 AM
10m Air Rifle Women’s Qualification
Sagen Maddalena
Archery – 3:30 AM
Women’s Team
1/8 Elimination Round (#1)
Judo – 4:00 AM
Champ-de-Mars Arena Mat 2
Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32 (#9)
Fencing – 4:25 AM
Amita Berthier vs Lauren Scruggs
Badminton – 2:30 AM
Mixed Doubles
Boxing – 5:00 AM
Men’s 51kg – Preliminaries – Round of 32 (#19)
Shooting – 5:15 AM
10m Air Rifle Men’s Qualification
Skateboarding – 6:00 AM
Women’s Street Prelims
Poe Pinson
Mariah Duran
Sailing
Badminton – 8:00 AM
Men’s Singles
Water Polo – 9:00 AM
Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A (#3)
Sailing
Women’s Skiff – 9:35 AM
Race 1
Rugby Sevens – 10:30 AM
Women’s Pool C (#W03)
Basketball – 11:15 AM
Men’s Group Phase – Group C (#7)
Rugby Sevens – 2:00 PM
Women’s Pool C (#W09)
Table Tennis – 2:00 PM
Women’s Singles Round of 64 (#21)
Badminton
Women’s Doubles Group Play Stage – Group B – After 2:20 PM
Football – 3:oo PM
Women’s Group B (#9)
Beach Volleyball – 4:00 PM
Women’s Preliminary Phase – Pool C (#3)