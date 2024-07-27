mobile app bar

When, Where and How to Watch Team USA at the Paris Olympics? – Day 2 Schedule

The 2024 Paris Olympics are well underway, with a few events already reaching their conclusion. Following a star-studded Opening Ceremony at the Stade de France, the world’s eyes fell on the thousands of athletes who have made their way to the French Capital to make their nations proud.

Vying for the gold in a plethora of events, the American athletes were also off to a solid start on Day 1 of the Games. The US already has one Silver Medal in its tally, thanks to Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon from the Women’s Synchronised 3M Springboard event.

Fans in the United States can watch the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on NBC, Peacock, and the NBC Olympic apps on Friday at 2:00 p.m. ET. Later, all live streaming of Olympic events will be available at NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC app, and the NBC Olympics app. The sporting action begins on Saturday, and the full Day 2 schedule for Team USA participants in numerous disciplines is provided below.

Day 2 Schedule of the Paris Olympics – July 28

Shooting – 3:15 AM

10m Air Rifle Women’s Qualification 

Mary Carolynn Tucker
Sagen Maddalena

Archery – 3:30 AM

Women’s Team

1/8 Elimination Round (#1)

Chinese Taipei vs United States

Judo – 4:00 AM

Champ-de-Mars Arena Mat 2

Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32 (#9)

AZE vs USA

Fencing – 4:25 AM

Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32
Jacqueline Dubrovich v/s Flora Pasztor
Amita Berthier vs Lauren Scruggs

Badminton – 2:30 AM

Mixed Doubles

CHEN/TOH vs CHIU/GAI

Boxing – 5:00 AM

Men’s 51kg – Preliminaries – Round of 32 (#19)

Ahmadisafa vs Roscoe Hill

Shooting – 5:15 AM

10m Air Rifle Men’s Qualification

Rylan William Kissell vs Ivan Roe

Skateboarding – 6:00 AM

Women’s Street Prelims

Paige Heyn
Poe Pinson
Mariah Duran

Sailing 

Women’s Windsurfing – Race 1 – 6:13 Am
Dominique Stater
Men’s Windsurfing –Race 1 – 7:43 AM
Noah Lyons

Badminton – 8:00 AM

Men’s Singles

Anthony Sinisuka Ginting vs Howard Shu

Water Polo – 9:00 AM

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A (#3)

Italy vs United States

Sailing

Women’s Skiff – 9:35 AM

Race 1

Roble/Shea
Men’s Skiff – 9:45 AM

Race 1

Barrows/Henken

Rugby Sevens – 10:30 AM

Women’s Pool C (#W03)

United States vs Japan

Basketball – 11:15 AM

Men’s Group Phase – Group C (#7)

Serbia vs United States

Rugby Sevens – 2:00 PM

Women’s Pool C (#W09)

United States vs Brazil

Table Tennis – 2:00 PM

Women’s Singles Round of 64 (#21)

Lily Zhang

Badminton

Women’s Doubles Group Play Stage – Group B – After 2:20 PM

Yeung Nt/Yeung Pl vs Xu/K. Xu
Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage – Group D – After 3:10 PM
Liu/Ou vs Chiu/Yuan

Football – 3:oo PM

Women’s Group B (#9)

United States vs Germany

Beach Volleyball – 4:00 PM

Women’s Preliminary Phase – Pool C (#3)

Hughes/Cheng vs Hermannova/Stochlova
Note:- All times are mentioned under EDT/ET.

