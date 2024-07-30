When, Where and How to Watch Team USA at the Paris Olympics? – Day 5 Schedule

Jul 26, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; The Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower light up during the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games along the Seine River. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Four days into the Paris Olympics, Team USA has already achieved significant success, securing numerous medals across various events. From swimming to fencing and gymnastics, the contingent’s performance has been impressive, raising hopes among fans.

The Men’s Artistic Gymnastics team made an emotional return to the podium, winning the country’s first Olympic medal in this category in sixteen years. Their bronze medals shone as brightly as their smiles during the award ceremony, with gymnastics icon Simone Biles cheering them on.

Swimming events also witnessed remarkable achievements. Katie Grimes and Emma Weyant secured second and third places respectively in the 400m Medley. Luke Hobson claimed bronze in the 200m freestyle, while Ryan Murphy earned bronze in the 100m backstroke.

Currently, the USA ranks sixth in the overall medals tally, with three gold, eight silver, and nine bronze. However, with promising events like Women’s Artistic Gymnastics and track and field still to come, there’s potential for significant changes in the scoreboard.

The full Day 5 schedule for Team USA in various disciplines is as follows.

Day 5 Schedule of the Paris Olympics – July 31

All times are mentioned in EDT/ET

Triathlon – 2:00 AM

Women’s Individual

Kirsten Kasper

Taylor Knibb

Taylor Spivey

Shooting – 3:00 AM

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Qualification

Rylan William Kissel

Ivan Roe

Diving – 5:00 AM

Women’s Synchronised 10m Platform Final

Jessica Parratto

Delaney Schnell

Swimming – 5:00 AM

Women’s 200m Breaststroke – Heats

Kate Douglass

Lilly King

Swimming – 5:21 AM

Men’s 200m Backstroke – Heats

Keaton Jones

Ryan Murphy

Hockey – 7:15 AM

Women’s Pool B (#W16)

Australia

United States

Beach Volleyball – 9:00 AM

Women’s Preliminary Phase – Pool C (#15)

Hughes/Cheng

Vieira/Chamereau

Water Polo – 12:30 PM

Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B (#11)

Italy

United States

Basketball – 3:00 PM

Men’s Group Phase – Group C (#20)

United States

South Sudan