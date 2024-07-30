When, Where and How to Watch Team USA at the Paris Olympics? – Day 5 Schedule

Four days into the Paris Olympics, Team USA has already achieved significant success, securing numerous medals across various events. From swimming to fencing and gymnastics, the contingent’s performance has been impressive, raising hopes among fans.
The Men’s Artistic Gymnastics team made an emotional return to the podium, winning the country’s first Olympic medal in this category in sixteen years. Their bronze medals shone as brightly as their smiles during the award ceremony, with gymnastics icon Simone Biles cheering them on.
Swimming events also witnessed remarkable achievements. Katie Grimes and Emma Weyant secured second and third places respectively in the 400m Medley. Luke Hobson claimed bronze in the 200m freestyle, while Ryan Murphy earned bronze in the 100m backstroke.
Currently, the USA ranks sixth in the overall medals tally, with three gold, eight silver, and nine bronze. However, with promising events like Women’s Artistic Gymnastics and track and field still to come, there’s potential for significant changes in the scoreboard.
The full Day 5 schedule for Team USA in various disciplines is as follows.
Day 5 Schedule of the Paris Olympics – July 31
All times are mentioned in EDT/ET
Triathlon – 2:00 AM
Women’s Individual
Kirsten Kasper
Taylor Knibb
Taylor Spivey
Shooting – 3:00 AM
50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Qualification
Rylan William Kissel
Ivan Roe
Diving – 5:00 AM
Women’s Synchronised 10m Platform Final
Jessica Parratto
Delaney Schnell
Swimming – 5:00 AM
Women’s 200m Breaststroke – Heats
Kate Douglass
Lilly King
Swimming – 5:21 AM
Men’s 200m Backstroke – Heats
Keaton Jones
Ryan Murphy
Hockey – 7:15 AM
Women’s Pool B (#W16)
Australia
United States
Beach Volleyball – 9:00 AM
Women’s Preliminary Phase – Pool C (#15)
Hughes/Cheng
Vieira/Chamereau
Water Polo – 12:30 PM
Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B (#11)
Italy
United States
Basketball – 3:00 PM
Men’s Group Phase – Group C (#20)
United States
South Sudan