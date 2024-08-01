When, Where and How to Watch Team USA at the Paris Olympics? – Day 7 Schedule

Katie Ledecky dominated the 1500m freestyle, boosting American morale amid rivalry with Australian swimmers. In fencing, Lee Keifer won gold and Lauren Scruggs silver in the Women’s Foil Individual, while Nick Itkin secured bronze in the Men’s event.
Skateboarders Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston earned silver and bronze respectively in the Men’s Street category. The American team looks to maintain momentum as the Games continue.
While there was plenty of action on days five and six for the American contingent, day seven shall keep the momentum going. Here’s the full Day 7 schedule of the American athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Day 7 Schedule of the Paris Olympics – August 2
All times are mentioned in EDT/ET.
Golf – 3:00 AM
Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2
Collin Morikawa
Wyndham Clark
Scottie Scheffler
Shooting – 3:00 AM
25m Pistol Women’s Qualification Precision
Katelyn Morgan Abeln
Shooting – 3:30 AM
Skeet Men’s Qualification – Day 1
Conner Lynn Prince
Athletics
Men’s Decathlon 100m – 4:05 AM
Heath Baldwin
Harrison WilliamsZachery Ziemek
Rachel Glenn
Rowing – 4:42 AM
Athletics – 4:55 AM
Men’s Decathlon Long Jump
Harrison Williams
Zachery Ziemek
Diving – 5:00 AM
Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final
Swimming – 5:00 AM
Men’s 100m Butterfly – Heats
Thomas Heilman
Athletics – 5:10 AM
Men’s 1500m Round 1
Swimming – 5:17 AM
Women’s 200m Individual Medley – Heats
Alex Walsh
Archery – 3:30 AM
Athletics – 5:35 AM
Men’s Hammer Throw Qualification – Group B
Swimming – 5:40 AM
Women’s 800m Freestyle – Heats
Rowing – 4:54 AM
Women’s Pair Finals
Trampoline Gymnastics – 6:00 AM
Women’s Qualification
Swimming – 6:03 AM
Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay – Heats
Athletics – 6:15 AM
Men’s Decathlon Shot Put
Harrison Williams
Zachery Ziemek
Sailing – 6:15 AM
Women’s Dinghy – Race 3
Erika Reineke
Rowing – 5:18 AM
LWT Women’s Double Sculls Final A
3×3 Basketball – 7:00 AM
Women’s Pool Round
Beach Volleyball – 9:00 AM
Men’s Preliminary Phase – Pool F
V/S
Evans/Budinger
Football – 9:00 AM
Men’s Quarter-final
Canoe Slalom – 9:30 AM
Men’s Kayak Cross Time Trial
Boxing
Women’s 57kg – Prelims – Round of 16 – 9:30 AM
Canoe Slalom – 10:40 AM
Women’s Kayak Cross Time Trial
3×3 Basketball – 12:00 PM
Women’s Pool Round
Athletics – 12:00 PM
Men’s Decathlon High Jump
Harrison Williams
Zachery Ziemek
Trampoline Gymnastics – 12:00 PM
Men’s Qualification
Athletics – 12:10 PM
Women’s 5000m Round 1
Elise Cranny
Whittni Morgan
Athletics – 12:15 PM
Women’s Triple Jump Qualification
Jasmine Moore
Keturah Orji
Water Polo – 12:30 PM
Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B
3×3 Basketball – 12:35 PM
Men’s Pool Round
Athletics – 12:55 PM
Women’s Discus Throw Qualification – Group A
Athletics – 1:10 PM
4 x 400m Relay Mixed Round 1
Athletics – 1:45 PM
Women’s 800m Round 1
Athletics – 2:10 PM
Men’s Shot Put Qualification
Joe Kovacs
Payton Otterdahl
Athletics – 2:20 PM
Women’s Discus Throw Qualification – Group B
Jayden Ulrich
Athletics – 2:50 PM
Men’s Decathlon 400m
Harrison Williams
Zachery Ziemek
Volleyball – 3:00 PM
Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool C
Athletics – 3:20 PM
Men’s 10,000m Final
Grant Fisher
Nico Young
Beach Volleyball – 4:00 PM
Women’s Preliminary Phase – Pool C
V/s
Muller/Tillmann
3×3 Basketball – 4:35 PM
Men’s Pool Round
End of Olympic Day 7.