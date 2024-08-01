When, Where and How to Watch Team USA at the Paris Olympics? – Day 7 Schedule

Jul 18, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; The Olympic rings adorn the Eiffel Tower as final preparations are underway for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky dominated the 1500m freestyle, boosting American morale amid rivalry with Australian swimmers. In fencing, Lee Keifer won gold and Lauren Scruggs silver in the Women’s Foil Individual, while Nick Itkin secured bronze in the Men’s event.

Skateboarders Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston earned silver and bronze respectively in the Men’s Street category. The American team looks to maintain momentum as the Games continue.

While there was plenty of action on days five and six for the American contingent, day seven shall keep the momentum going. Here’s the full Day 7 schedule of the American athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Day 7 Schedule of the Paris Olympics – August 2

All times are mentioned in EDT/ET.