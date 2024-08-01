mobile app bar

When, Where and How to Watch Team USA at the Paris Olympics? – Day 7 Schedule

Jul 18, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; The Olympic rings adorn the Eiffel Tower as final preparations are underway for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky dominated the 1500m freestyle, boosting American morale amid rivalry with Australian swimmers. In fencing, Lee Keifer won gold and Lauren Scruggs silver in the Women’s Foil Individual, while Nick Itkin secured bronze in the Men’s event.

Skateboarders Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston earned silver and bronze respectively in the Men’s Street category. The American team looks to maintain momentum as the Games continue.

While there was plenty of action on days five and six for the American contingent, day seven shall keep the momentum going. Here’s the full Day 7 schedule of the American athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Day 7 Schedule of the Paris Olympics – August 2

All times are mentioned in EDT/ET.

Golf – 3:00 AM

Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2

Xander Schauffele
Collin Morikawa
Wyndham Clark
Scottie Scheffler

Shooting – 3:00 AM

25m Pistol Women’s Qualification Precision

Ada Claudia Korkhin
Katelyn Morgan Abeln

Shooting – 3:30 AM

Skeet Men’s Qualification – Day 1

Vincent Hancock
Conner Lynn Prince

Athletics

Men’s Decathlon 100m – 4:05 AM

Heath Baldwin
Harrison WilliamsZachery Ziemek

Men’s Hammer Throw Qualification – Group A – 4:10 AM
Daniel Haugh
Women’s High Jump Qualification – 4:15 AM
Vashti Cunningham
Rachel Glenn

Rowing – 4:42 AM

Men’s Pair Finals
United States

Athletics – 4:55 AM

Men’s Decathlon Long Jump

Heath Baldwin
Harrison Williams
Zachery Ziemek

Diving – 5:00 AM

Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final

United States

Swimming – 5:00 AM

Men’s 100m Butterfly – Heats

Caeleb Dressel
Thomas Heilman

Athletics – 5:10 AM

Men’s 1500m Round 1

Hobbs Kessler
Cole Hocker
Yared Nuguse

Swimming – 5:17 AM

Women’s 200m Individual Medley – Heats

Kate Douglass
Alex Walsh

Archery – 3:30 AM

Mixed Team 1/8 Elimination Round 
United States
V/S
Uzbekistan

Athletics – 5:35 AM

Men’s Hammer Throw Qualification – Group B

Rudy Winkler

Swimming – 5:40 AM

Women’s 800m Freestyle – Heats

Katie Ledecky
Paige Madden

Rowing – 4:54 AM

Women’s Pair Finals

United States

Trampoline Gymnastics – 6:00 AM

Women’s Qualification

Jessica Stevens

Swimming – 6:03 AM

Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay – Heats

United States

Athletics – 6:15 AM

Men’s Decathlon Shot Put

Heath Baldwin
Harrison Williams
Zachery Ziemek

Sailing – 6:15 AM

Women’s Dinghy – Race 3

Erika Reineke

Rowing – 5:18 AM

LWT Women’s Double Sculls Final A

United States

3×3 Basketball – 7:00 AM

Women’s Pool Round 

United States
V/S
France

Beach Volleyball – 9:00 AM

Men’s Preliminary Phase – Pool F

Espherrera/Gavira
V/S
Evans/Budinger

Football – 9:00 AM

Men’s Quarter-final 

Morocco
V/S
United States

Canoe Slalom – 9:30 AM

Men’s Kayak Cross Time Trial

Casey Eichfeld

Boxing

Women’s 57kg – Prelims – Round of 16 – 9:30 AM

Alyssa Mendoza
V/S
Jucielen Cerqueira Romeu

Canoe Slalom – 10:40 AM

Women’s Kayak Cross Time Trial

Evy Leibfarth

3×3 Basketball – 12:00 PM

Women’s Pool Round

United States
V/S
Canada

Athletics – 12:00 PM

Men’s Decathlon High Jump

Heath Baldwin
Harrison Williams
Zachery Ziemek

Trampoline Gymnastics – 12:00 PM

Men’s Qualification

Aliaksei Shostak

Athletics – 12:10 PM

Women’s 5000m Round 1

Karissa Schweizer
Elise Cranny
Whittni Morgan

Athletics – 12:15 PM

Women’s Triple Jump Qualification

Tori Franklin
Jasmine Moore
Keturah Orji

Water Polo – 12:30 PM

Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B

United States
V/S
France

3×3 Basketball – 12:35 PM

Men’s Pool Round 

France
V/S
United States

Athletics – 12:55 PM

Women’s Discus Throw Qualification – Group A

Valarie Allman

Athletics – 1:10 PM

4 x 400m Relay Mixed Round 1

United States

Athletics – 1:45 PM

Women’s 800m Round 1

Nia Akins
Allie Wilson
Juliette Whittaker

Athletics – 2:10 PM

Men’s Shot Put Qualification

Ryan Crouser
Joe Kovacs
Payton Otterdahl

Athletics – 2:20 PM

Women’s Discus Throw Qualification – Group B

Veronica Fraley
Jayden Ulrich

Athletics – 2:50 PM

Men’s Decathlon 400m

Heath Baldwin
Harrison Williams
Zachery Ziemek

Volleyball – 3:00 PM

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool C

Japan
V/S
United States

Athletics – 3:20 PM

Men’s 10,000m Final

William Kincaid
Grant Fisher
Nico Young

Beach Volleyball – 4:00 PM

Women’s Preliminary Phase – Pool C

Hughes/Cheng
V/s
Muller/Tillmann

3×3 Basketball – 4:35 PM

Men’s Pool Round

China
V/S
United States

End of Olympic Day 7.

