Overwatch 2 Season 2: Release date, new heroes, battle pass, new maps, mythic skin

Overwatch 2 Season 2 is less than a month away and few details have surfaced online. A new hero will debut, along with a new Battle Pass and more mythic skins. But what is Overwatch 2 Season 2 Release date?

Here’s all there is to know about the new Season including its release date, maps, and battle pass.

What will be Overwatch 2 Season 2 release date?

The leader of Null Sector is on a mission to create a better world for Omnics… no matter the cost. Coming to #Overwatch2 Season 2, Dec 6. Learn more about Ramattra: https://t.co/knlwDbfQtk pic.twitter.com/jwnQTmluG2 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) November 5, 2022

According to the Overwatch 2 content roadmap, the Overwatch 2 Season 2 release date is December 6, 2022. The Season will feature a lot of new content which has never been seen in Overwatch. This will include a new hero: Ramattra, and a wide range of cosmetics.

The next season will end on February 7, 2023. Players will have plenty of time to enjoy the new Season and explore Ramattra’s powers.

What to expect from Overwatch 2 Season 2?

The first leak regarding the update started with a new tank hero: Ramattra, who was first revealed at the OWL Grand Finals. He will drop into the battlefield with two different forms: Omnic and Nemesis. He can be defensive in the former, and large and aggressive in the latter.

Players will be able to unlock Ramattra after they have reached Tier 55 in the second season.

A new map

The theme of the new Season is yet to be confirmed, but the arrival of a new map in Season 2 is certain. However, its name is still unknown. The mode that will get the map is also kept a secret. Players think it could be a new location for the Push game mode. Players will have to wait and watch.

New mythic skin

It is also confirmed that a new mythic skin will get released after Season 2 starts. Players saw a Mythic Genji skin in Season 1 and the game is due for another one. While it is unclear which hero will get a new skin, it is known that at least one will get a customizable outfit to flaunt.

When will Overwatch 2 Season 1 end?

Season 1 is going to end on December 6, 2022. This means that players have less than a month to complete all the Tier missions and get all the new skins and cosmetics rewards.

