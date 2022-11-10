Ramattra Overwatch 2 Release Date and Abilities Revealed

The Overwatch 2 Character Ramattra will be available on December 6th, 2022. He won’t be available for Competitive right away.

Overwatch 2 has been greeted with a positive response from the fans. Blizzard has already started developing new character introductions, as Ramattra will be a new hero in-game next month. This article will look at the newest character’s details, abilities, release date, and origin story.

Also Read: Overwatch 2: Tips for Beginners

Ramattra Overwatch 2 Character Details



The above video introduces the fans to the character using an animated piece and beautiful world-building. Fans are excited to see him interacting with other characters in the game. However, let us look at some of the details we do know.

Origin Story and Ability

Ramattra is a former Shambali monk who formed Null Sector, seeing the various crimes that were committed against omnics. He is a close acquaintance of Zenyatta, going so far as stating both of them are close as brothers. However, Zenyatta believes in having a more peaceful approach than Ramattra, who has more of an anti-hero approach.

The abilities of Ramattra are not clear, but he has two different forms. The first form is more of a ranged fighter with a shield that protects teammates and attacks from far. The other form is a close-up fighter with punches and piercing abilities. His Ultimate will allow players to take space with force and his second form makes him a bigger target, which attracts all the attention.

How to Unlock Ramattra

To unlock Ramattra, players will have to grind till they reach Battlpass Level 55, just like how they did with Kiriko. Players can use Overwatch coins to purchase those Battlpeass tiers if grinding proves too much of a hassle. However, if players people buy the premium pass, which is 10 dollars, they can instantly unlock the character.

Release Date

As we discussed earlier, Ramattra will hit the game screens in December 6thand will be available for Quickplay and Arcade since Developers want to wait before he hits the Competitive cue. The developers want the free-to-play players to unlock the character first rather than playing against him directly and spoiling the rank experience.

Also Read: How to Play Better as Reaper in Overwatch 2