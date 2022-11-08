God of War Ragnarok release time, Jotnar Edition, and more details
Danyal Arabi
|Tue Nov 08 2022
Santa Monica Studio’s follow-up to the 2018 God of War is right around the corner. God of War Ragnarok is slated for a November 9 release and is a few hours away from being accessible. Unlocking at 9 PM PT on November 8, the game will be accessible at different times in different timezones. Released as a cross-gen title, Ragnarok will be out on the PS4 and PS5 with an upgrade option available to users. Those who purchase the PS4 edition can upgrade to the PS5 version for just $10.
Here’s everything fans need to know ahead of Ragnarok’s release.
When does the new God of War come out? Collectors Edition bonuses and more
Day before #GodofWarRagnarok launches and we’re feeling both #calm and #reasonable 😌
How y’all doing? pic.twitter.com/TWCarhnaCW
— Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) November 8, 2022
Release timings per region:
- 9 PM PT (November 8)
- 11 PM CET (November 8)
- 12 AM ET (November 9)
- 5 AM BST (November 9)
- 4 PM ACT (November 9)
Pre-order bonuses:
- Atreus Risen Snow Tunic
Standard Edition:
- $69.99 on PS5 and $59.99 on PS4
- Kratos Risen Snow Armor
Digital Deluxe Edition:
- $79.99 for PS5 only
- Kratos Darkdale Armor
- Atreus Darkdale Attire
- Darkdale Blade Handles for the Blades of Chaos
- Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe
- Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack
- Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook
- Avatar Set
- PlayStation 4 Theme
Collector’s Edition:
Physical items:
- $199.99 Full Game for PS4 and PS5 (printed voucher)
- 16 in Mjölnir (replica) Hammer
- Dwarven Dice Set
- Two 2 in Vanir Twins Carvings
- Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included)
- Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine
Digital Contents Voucher Digital items:
- Darkdale Armor
- Darkdale Attire (Cosmetic)
- Darkdale Axe Grip
- Darkdale Blades Handles
- Dark Horse digital art book
- Official digital soundtrack
- PSN avatar set for PS4/PS5
- PlayStation 4 theme
When @PlayStationUK send you Game of the year & more 🥰🥰
Thank you to my family over at PlayStation for gifting me an early copy of God of War: Ragnarok + The Jotnar Edition 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙#GodofWarRagnarok @nnesaga pic.twitter.com/JFig0aFs2w
— Stephanie (@StephanieNneoma) November 8, 2022
Jotnar Edition:
- $259.99 Full Game for PS4 and PS5 (printed voucher)
- 16 in Mjölnir (replica) Hammer
- Brok’s Dice Set
- 7 in Vinyl (featuring Music by Bear McCreary)
- Two 2 in Vanir Twins Carvings
- Falcon, Bear & Wolf Pin Set
- Yggdrasil Cloth Map
- Legendary Draupnir Ring
- Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included)
- Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine
- Digital Contents Voucher:
- Darkdale Armor
- Darkdale Attire (Cosmetic)
- Darkdale Axe Grip
- Darkdale Blades Handles
- Kratos Risen Snow Armor
- Atreus Risen Snow Tunic (Cosmetic)
- Dark Horse digital art book
- Official digital soundtrack
- PSN avatar set for PS4/PS5
- PlayStation 4 theme
While the Collector’s Editions and Jotnar Editions have sold out, fans can still get their hands on the Digital Deluxe Edition. Containing most of the digital content in the more premium editions, the $79.99 option will be viable for most.