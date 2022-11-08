God of War Ragnarok release time, Jotnar Edition, and more details

Santa Monica Studio’s follow-up to the 2018 God of War is right around the corner. God of War Ragnarok is slated for a November 9 release and is a few hours away from being accessible. Unlocking at 9 PM PT on November 8, the game will be accessible at different times in different timezones. Released as a cross-gen title, Ragnarok will be out on the PS4 and PS5 with an upgrade option available to users. Those who purchase the PS4 edition can upgrade to the PS5 version for just $10.

Here’s everything fans need to know ahead of Ragnarok’s release.

When does the new God of War come out? Collectors Edition bonuses and more

Day before #GodofWarRagnarok launches and we’re feeling both #calm and #reasonable 😌 How y’all doing? pic.twitter.com/TWCarhnaCW — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) November 8, 2022

Release timings per region:

9 PM PT (November 8)

11 PM CET (November 8)

12 AM ET (November 9)

5 AM BST (November 9)

4 PM ACT (November 9)

Pre-order bonuses:

Atreus Risen Snow Tunic

Standard Edition:

$69.99 on PS5 and $59.99 on PS4

Kratos Risen Snow Armor

Digital Deluxe Edition:

$79.99 for PS5 only

Kratos Darkdale Armor

Atreus Darkdale Attire

Darkdale Blade Handles for the Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

Collector’s Edition:

Physical items:

$199.99 Full Game for PS4 and PS5 (printed voucher)

16 in Mjölnir (replica) Hammer

Dwarven Dice Set

Two 2 in Vanir Twins Carvings

Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included)

Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine

Digital Contents Voucher Digital items:

Darkdale Armor

Darkdale Attire (Cosmetic)

Darkdale Axe Grip

Darkdale Blades Handles

Dark Horse digital art book

Official digital soundtrack

PSN avatar set for PS4/PS5

PlayStation 4 theme

When @PlayStationUK send you Game of the year & more 🥰🥰 Thank you to my family over at PlayStation for gifting me an early copy of God of War: Ragnarok + The Jotnar Edition 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙#GodofWarRagnarok @nnesaga pic.twitter.com/JFig0aFs2w — Stephanie (@StephanieNneoma) November 8, 2022



Jotnar Edition:

$259.99 Full Game for PS4 and PS5 (printed voucher)

16 in Mjölnir (replica) Hammer

Brok’s Dice Set

7 in Vinyl (featuring Music by Bear McCreary)

Two 2 in Vanir Twins Carvings

Falcon, Bear & Wolf Pin Set

Yggdrasil Cloth Map

Legendary Draupnir Ring

Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included)

Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine

Digital Contents Voucher: Darkdale Armor Darkdale Attire (Cosmetic) Darkdale Axe Grip Darkdale Blades Handles Kratos Risen Snow Armor Atreus Risen Snow Tunic (Cosmetic) Dark Horse digital art book Official digital soundtrack PSN avatar set for PS4/PS5 PlayStation 4 theme



While the Collector’s Editions and Jotnar Editions have sold out, fans can still get their hands on the Digital Deluxe Edition. Containing most of the digital content in the more premium editions, the $79.99 option will be viable for most.