“I’m Him!”: Luka Doncic Crashes Twitch Streamer’s Game While Playing Overwatch and Gives Ridiculously Funny Answers 

Luka Doncic to us might be a superstar from Eastern Europe tearing the NBA apart. But in his shoes, he is just a 24-year-old kid who wants to play video games. And just today, before his NBA game, he was busy playing. And he even got on a twitch stream.

These days, celebrities getting on streams is the modern-day equivalent of meeting them on the streets. Instead of a handshake or bumping into them, you now ask them a slew of questions about their identity till you guess it right.

This Twitch streamer did the same. When he got Luka Doncic on his team, he just asked him straightforward questions and the best part is that Luka’s answers, while nonchalant, were equally hilarious.

“I’m him”: Luka Doncic’s answers on Twitch streamer’s live broadcast are pure comedy

Eastern Europeans have a very callous attitude when it comes to showing off their celebrity. Luka Doncic is no exception. When asked if he has any hobbies, he casually replied, “yeah, I play basketball”.

When asked if he goes to a gym or plays for a team, he simply says, “Dallas Mavericks”. The streamers are shocked to find him on an Overwatch server.

As the interrogation continues, the Overwatch players realize it is “Luka Donovich“, messing up the name in the process. The Slovenian pays no heed to the mispronunciation.

One player even says, “I don’t really watch the NBA, I’ll keep it a buck but that’s pretty cool”, Luka’s response is, “yeah, it’s not bad”. The delivery of the line is straight-up comedy.

And when they still don’t believe him, he simply says, “I’m him”. Throughout the stream, the guys ask him rather ridiculous questions and he still manages to answer them.

In the end, Doncic just wants to play Overwatch before his NBA matchup. Just take a look at the full clip below.

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks square off against the Utah Jazz

The Western Conference is a tight affair right now. The 5th and 13th seeds are separated by a mere 3.5 games. This means that almost every team has a must-win game during this time period.

The Mavericks will take on the Jazz. While Dallas is 7th currently, Utah sits in 9th. Both teams will look to notch up a win and solidify their playoff ambitions.

As Luka Doncic cools off his Overwatch prowess, do you think he will show up against the Jazz? Or will he still nonchalantly drop 30 points?

