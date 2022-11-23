Warzone 2 update 1.11 removes Counter UAV and more from Buy Stations: Complete patch notes

DMZ

Fixed an issue that was causing players to get kicked out of the Backpack interface if looting an eliminated Player opponent that disconnected during the interaction.

Fixed an issue preventing players from equipping Lethal and Tactical equipment.

Fixed an issue that caused players to encounter the “Failed to Connect to Datacenters” error while extracting.

Fixed an issue that caused lobby-wide microphone input during matchmaking.

Fixed an issue allowing players to keep Armor Plate Carrier upgrades between matches despite having been eliminated.

Fixed an issue causing players to lose their Backpack upgrade when extracting after having been revived.

Fixed an issue causing players to incorrectly extract their insured Weapon as a contraband Weapon.

As part of a global change, armor-piercing ammo will no longer carry a multiplier against armored opponents. The change is significant, especially in modes like DMZ where TTK is important. Additionally, the removal of the Counter UAV takes away a lot of information from players. Gamers will have to adjust to this change and play a little more tactically moving forward.

