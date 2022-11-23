Warzone 2 update 1.11 removes Counter UAV and more from Buy Stations: Complete patch notes
Danyal Arabi
|Published Nov 23, 2022
The latest update to Warzone 2 has a few notable changes that will change the meta. While small, the new update brings changes to Buy Stations and how certain types of ammo work. The main changes are that Counter UAVs have been removed from Buy Stations and armor-piercing ammo no longer carries a multiplier against armored enemies. Here are all the details from the new patch.
Patch notes for Warzone 2 update 1.11
🛠️ A #Warzone2 update has gone live!
The Season 01 Patch Notes have been amended: https://t.co/fM52YAiuK3 pic.twitter.com/pui4WJnHje
— Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) November 23, 2022
Gameplay
- Buy Station inventory has been slightly adjusted:
- Removed Counter UAV
- Removed Tactical Camera
- Visual upgrade to Contract activation phone in Battle Royale.
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue preventing some players from hearing others via Proximity Chat.
- Fixed an issue preventing Stickers earned via DMZ Extractions from appearing on Weapons.
- Fixed an issue on PlayStation that caused players to not see Sony profile usernames.
- Fixed an issue causing parachute deployment to crash the game.
- Fixed an issue causing players to lose all control of mouse movement if interacting with a container with Mixed Backpack behavior.
Battle Royale
- Fixed an issue that caused players eliminated in the Gulag to either spectate the enemy team or spectate from underneath the playable area.
- Fixed an issue that caused players eliminated in the Gulag to not appear in the Buy Station for squad members to buy back.
- Fixed an issue causing players to skip the downed state and immediately perish despite having an assimilated squad member still alive.
- Fixed an issue preventing players from jumping out of the plane during Infil.
- Fixed an issue causing the After Action Report from appearing correctly after a match.
DMZ
- Fixed an issue that was causing players to get kicked out of the Backpack interface if looting an eliminated Player opponent that disconnected during the interaction.
- Fixed an issue preventing players from equipping Lethal and Tactical equipment.
- Fixed an issue that caused players to encounter the “Failed to Connect to Datacenters” error while extracting.
- Fixed an issue that caused lobby-wide microphone input during matchmaking.
- Fixed an issue allowing players to keep Armor Plate Carrier upgrades between matches despite having been eliminated.
- Fixed an issue causing players to lose their Backpack upgrade when extracting after having been revived.
- Fixed an issue causing players to incorrectly extract their insured Weapon as a contraband Weapon.
As part of a global change, armor-piercing ammo will no longer carry a multiplier against armored opponents. The change is significant, especially in modes like DMZ where TTK is important. Additionally, the removal of the Counter UAV takes away a lot of information from players. Gamers will have to adjust to this change and play a little more tactically moving forward.
