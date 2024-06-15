“No Chance” – Mookie Betts Eviscerates Micah Parsons’ Bold MLB Hitting Claim, Backs Dodgers Teammate

Run scoring in Major League Baseball is down by 0.30 runs per game compared to last season, a reduction of about 6.5%. While the reasons lie mainly in the change of MLB rules, the decline in scoring has caught everyone by surprise. Interestingly NFL athlete, Micah Parsons, believes that he could hit 0.200 if given 5-bats a game throughout a 162-game season in this climate.

Appearing on the latest episode of the ‘On Base With Mookie Betts’ podcast on Bleacher Report’s YouTube channel, Mookie Betts and Marcus Siemen weighed in on Micah Parsons’ claim. After hearing Parsons’ assertion, Semien’s initial reaction was to question the former’s experience, asking, “What experience does he have? Did he play in high school?”

Betts, on the other hand, dismissed the importance of Parsons’ experience, stating, “I don’t care what experience he has.” Subsequently, Semien went on to note, “There are really good hitters hitting about less than 200.”

As the conversation progressed, Betts addressed Parsons directly through the camera, saying, “Micah, you are a phenomenal athlete, top tier, (but) there’s no chance you can hit between 0.180 and 0.200.” Given the offensive performance was down overall this season, Betts further argued that if they were not able to hit it, it would be even more difficult for Parsons.

After hearing Glasnows comments that if Parsons was given 500 at-bats, he would get 5 hits, the two offered slightly different views. Betts was skeptical, saying, “I think he gets zero hits. Come on, who is he going to hit in the big leagues?”

Meanwhile, Semien, also doubtful, proposed a strategy: “Somebody tell him to drop down a bunt; at least one, at least six times out of 500.” Nevertheless, he soon conceded, saying, “I’ll give him over five [hits], but I’m not saying he’s hitting 0.200.”

The consensus among MLB players is clear: while Micah Parsons’ confidence in his baseball abilities is commendable, achieving a 0.200 batting average in the major leagues is an exceedingly challenging feat, even for a top-tier athlete like him.

In the meantime, one might find Mookie Betts’ views about Micah Parsons quite strange, since the former himself is a two-sport athlete.

Mookie Betts: Another Two-Sport Star

Mookie Betts’ reaction to Parson’s claim to be a multisport talent might seem surprising, considering that he is a notable tw0-sport athlete himself. Apart from being a star in Major League Baseball, Betts also competes professionally in ten-pin bowling with the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA).

His bowling skills were evident when he bowled a perfect game during the World Series of Bowling in 2017 and won a PBA event in 2019, showcasing his talent in a sport he embraced before baseball.

So why doesn’t the two-sport superstar think the NFL athlete could create havoc in the MLB? It ultimately boiled down to the intersection between sports. Betts emphasized, “You have to be creative. There’s a lot of visualization when it comes to bowling,” noting how these mental aspects benefited his baseball performance. Betts even credited bowling with maintaining his competitive edge during the offseason.

Betts’ perspective not only challenges but also enriches the conversation about athleticism and multidimensional talent in professional sports. While Mookie Betts leaves no room for nuance in the debate, it leaves us pondering the intricate balance between natural ability and the specific skills demanded by the professional level in each sport.