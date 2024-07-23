Rafael Nadal’s ‘Crying’ Video From 2008 Olympics After Defeating Novak Djokovic Goes Viral

June 5, 2022; Paris, France; Rafael Nadal (ESP) returns a shot during the men s singles final against Casper Ruud (NOR) on day 15 of the French Open at Stade Roland-Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

2008 was one of the most dominant years for Rafael Nadal. Among many other feats, Nadal became the first Spaniard ever to win a gold medal at a tennis event in the Olympics. What made the victory even more impressive was the fact that Rafa was extremely fatigued entering the quadrennial sporting gala in Beijing.

Rafael Nadal had a dominant run to the semifinal, dropping merely 1 set through the first four matches of the competition. However, Novak Djokovic tested him in a 2-hour 10-minute marathon.

Understandably so, the victory got him emotional. During his interaction with an interviewer, the then-22-year-old almost teared up when explaining how tired he felt.

“Hopefully (win gold), but well, at the moment I am just incredibly happy, the objective is reached. To have a medal for me is unbelievable,” Nadal said.

“Don’t cry or I will cry too, you can’t do that,” the female interviewer said after noticing Rafa choking up.

“I arrived here very tired but in the end I could reach the final,” Rafa concluded.

16 years later and ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games, this video has resurfaced on social media. Multiple tennis enthusiasts reacted to this video and commended Nadal for his historic achievement.

Apart from clinching the gold medal at the Beijing Olympic Games, Rafael Nadal had a celebrated four-month span that eclipses the career of many players in ATP Tour history.

Rafael Nadal won nine titles in four months

Rafael Nadal was tested by Potito Starace in the first round at Beijing. But, Nadal had no difficulties in overcoming Lleyton Hewitt, Igor Andreev, and Jurgen Melzer before reaching the final four stage.

Following a 6–4, 1–6, 6–4 victory over Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal would go on to win the gold medal clash. In yet another lengthy encounter, Nadal ultimately emerged victorious as he defeated Fernando Gonzalez 6-3, 7-6, 6-3.

However, the Olympic gold medal was Rafa’s final tournament win in four months. Beginning in April, the Mallorca native would win the Monte-Carlo Masters (singles and doubles), the Barcelona Open, the Hamburg Masters, the French Open, the Artois Championships, the Wimbledon, and the Rogers Cup.

According to many enthusiasts, Nadal could’ve won the US Open as well had it not been for the hectic schedule he opted for.