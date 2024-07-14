Petr Cech Pays Tribute to Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams Ahead of Wimbledon Final: WATCH

Sep 9, 2012; Queens, NY, USA; Serena Williams (USA) celebrates after winning a point in her match against Victoria Azarenka (BLR) in the women’s singles final on day fourteen of the 2012 US Open at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

March 19, 2008; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Rafael Nadal (ESP) pumps his fists after dropping to his knees as he celebrates his victory over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) in the round of sixteen of the Pacific Life Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Nadal defeated Tsonga 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 7-5. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Petr Cech, the former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper, is known to be an avid tennis fan. As the Wimbledon final approached, Cech joined in the excitement by collaborating with the tournament for an Instagram reel. In this fun and engaging video, Cech was asked to rate six former champions across men’s and women’s singles, showcasing his knowledge and appreciation for the sport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LTA (@lta)



It was his ranking of Rafael Nadal that truly highlighted Cech’s admiration for the tennis great. When asked about Nadal, Cech offered the highest praise, stating that Nadal could easily be ranked first or second among the legends. Despite this glowing commendation, Cech chose to place Nadal second, hinting that he anticipated another champion might deserve the top spot.

Cech’s prediction proved accurate when Serena Williams was revealed as the final name on the list. Without hesitation, Cech ranked Serena as No.1, acknowledging her dominance and extraordinary impact on the game. This ranking not only demonstrated Cech’s tennis acumen but also his appreciation for the exceptional talents and achievements of these athletes.

While Petr Cech’s rankings in the Instagram reel provided a glimpse into his admiration for various tennis legends, fans have long been curious about his favorite players. Cech has previously expressed his admiration for Roger Federer, often praising Federer’s elegance and skill on the court.

However, in more recent times, he has also shown interest in emerging talents like Carlos Alcaraz and the enduring excellence of Novak Djokovic.

Cech has commented on the brilliance of Djokovic’s game and his mental toughness, qualities that resonate with Cech’s own experiences as a top-level athlete. He has also mentioned his excitement about Alcaraz’s potential, noting the young player’s impressive rise in the tennis world.

Petr Cech, Star Attraction in the VIP Box

As the Wimbledon finals approach, there is speculation that Petr Cech might be present, adding star power to the VIP box. His deep appreciation for tennis and his connections in the sports world make him a fitting guest for the prestigious event.

Whether cheering for his favorite players or simply enjoying the high-level competition, Cech’s presence would undoubtedly be a highlight for fans and fellow athletes alike.

Petr Cech’s collaboration with Wimbledon has not only showcased his tennis knowledge but also his respect for the legends of the sport. His insightful rankings and enthusiastic engagement reflect his genuine love for tennis, making him a cherished figure among tennis fans.

As he potentially graces the Wimbledon finals with his presence, Cech continues to bridge the worlds of football and tennis, celebrating the excellence and passion that define both sports.