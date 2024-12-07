Carlos Alcaraz Almost Forgets Epic 5-Set Match Against Marin Cilic at US Open 2022 That Powered Him To First Grand Slam Title

Sep 5, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) (L) shakes hands with Marin Cilic (CRO) (R) after their match on day eight of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The US Open 2022 title will always hold a special place in Carlos Alcaraz’s trophy cabinet. The then-teenager lifted his first Grand Slam, and his win over Casper Ruud in the final catapulted him to the #1 spot on the ATP Rankings. One would naturally assume that the Spaniard remembers every detail of the tournament. However, that didn’t seem to be the case.

In a video shared by the US Open on Friday, the El Palmar native was asked to name all seven of his opponents from that season, without the usage of Google/AI or any other search assistance.

Alcaraz seemed to have a strategy – get done with the easier names first.

“(Sebastian) Baez is one. Jannik Sinner, (Frances) Tiafoe, (Casper) Ruud. I think (Jenson) Brooksby,” Alcaraz began.

At this stage, Alcaraz required some hints from the interviewer. After hearing the prompt that one is his opponents was another player from Argentina, he immediately remembered – “(Federico) Coria”.

By now, Alcaraz named six opponents and was visibly struggling to recollect the final name. He got yet another hint, “Round 4, a former champion…” and was enough to jog his memory.

“Ah (Marin) Cilic, five sets. 6-3 in the fifth,” Carlos concluded.

Quizzing @carlosalcaraz Just how well does our 2022 men’s singles champion remember his opponents that year? pic.twitter.com/ThJut40mo7 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) December 6, 2024

Given how many matches Alcaraz plays, things like this are bound to happen. However, forgetting one of the most iconic matches of his career does come as a surprise.

Alcaraz defeated Cilic in a five-set thriller

Carlos Alcaraz had a phenomenal display in the first three rounds at Flushing Meadows. He breezed past Baez, Brooksby, and Coria without dropping a set or being forced to a tiebreak.

This spectacular form had every analyst and enthusiast believing that the 19-year-old could defeat the significantly older Cilic without facing any difficulties.

Much to everyone’s surprise, the Croatian upped his game from the past few matches. But despite his heroic efforts, Cilic wasn’t able to prevent the #3 seed from clinching a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win.

Alcaraz spoke about the nearly four-hour-long battle later and lauded his opponent for a highly competitive duel.

“It was pretty tough at the beginning of the fifth set, a break down. Marin was playing unbelievable. But the support today in Arthur Ashe was crazy. It was tough for me to come back, to stay strong mentally,” Alcaraz said.

The Arthur Ashe Stadium was electric that day. Even though the match went on till past 2:30 am, the stands were filled and as loud as they could be. It’s a night the fans in the stands will never forget.