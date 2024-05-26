Rafael Nadal’s Farewell At French Open 2024 Can Be Eclipsed By Historic 100th Title For Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal has been the talk of the clay court season. With Rafa playing his last French Open ever, all the attention has been diverted to him and his actions on and off the court. However, Novak Djokovic could potentially steal the limelight with a win at the Roland Garros 2024.

Novak Djokovic only trails Roger Federer and Jimmy Connors as the player with the most number of singles titles. As of now, the Serb has 98 titles to his tally and can reach the 100 titles mark by lifting the Coupe des Mousquetaires.

Djokovic is currently participating in the Gonet Geneva Open 2024. Having made his way to the semifinals, without dropping a single set, he is looking strong enough to win the ATP 250 event. Following a title win in Switzerland, the World No.1’s potential title run at the French Open 2024 will be his 100th singles title.

Analysts and enthusiasts who try finding different angles to the infamous GOAT debate will have a field day if the Djoker ends up winning the trophy. Winning the French Open, which has been a tournament dominated by Nadal over the past two decades, in the latter’s final appearance at the Court Philippe-Chatrier will have a huge say in Novak’s GOAT case.

Furthermore, a 25th Grand Slam will witness Djoko surpass Margaret Court as the player (male or female) with the most singles major titles.

Meanwhile, the victory will be even sweeter because social media enthusiasts believe that the Roland Garros organizers are being partial against Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic fans believe that the French Open organizers are being biased

Novak Djokovic recently celebrated his 37th birthday with a huge opening-round victory against Yannick Hanfmann at the Geneva Open 2024. Off the court, the entire sporting world was wishing the Belgrade native on social media.

Amidst all the wishes, a Novak Djokovic superfan page discovered that the French Open organizers displayed partiality towards Rafael Nadal.

So @rolandgarros we’re the ONLY major event on social media not to do any sort of Birthday tribute to Djokovic yesterday. They didn’t even wish their defending champion a happy birthday. But I guess maybe they just don’t do that for any player…..oh. https://t.co/r10EZFPhum — Pavvy G (@pavyg) May 23, 2024

As highlighted by Pavvy G, the tournament didn’t even put up a simple ‘happy birthday’ message to Djoker – defending champion and three-time tournament winner. Whereas, Rafael Nadal received a nearly 30-second-long tribute on his birthday last year.

It is expected that Rafa will receive a lot of media preference during this upcoming French Open 2024. However, it’ll also be interesting to see how the tournament organizers decide to portray Novak Djokovic on their social media platforms.