How Many Times Did Novak Djokovic Beat Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Same Tournament to Win a Title?

Novak Djokovic, along with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, has dominated tennis like never before. A match between any two of the legendary trio attracted huge audiences and resulted in great tennis.

The Serb was a late bloomer, becoming a force to reckon with only around 2011. Having already eclipsed his fellow Big 3 members, he looks set to add more titles. Over the years, the iconic triumvirate has played some epic matches.

Since his debut in 2003, Djokovic has achieved the rare feat of beating Nadal and Federer in the same tournament five times.

1. 2007 ATP Masters 1000 Canada

In the mid-2000s, Federer was at his peak, ruling tennis with 11 Grand Slams. A younger Nadal had already attained invincible status on his favourite surface, winning three Roland Garros on the trot. Meanwhile, a raw Novak Djokovic was still on zero Majors.

In the semi-finals of the 2007 Rogers Cup (now the Canadian Open), Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal 7-5, 6-3. The #3 seed faced defending champion Federer in the final and scored a 7-6(2), 2-6, 7-6(2) win. He also beat Andy Roddick in the quarterfinals to complete wins over all his co-members of the short-lived Big 4.

2. 2011 Indian Wells Masters

Having won his second Grand Slam title just a few weeks prior to the tournament, Djokovic entered the 2011 Indian Wells Masters as the third seed. Nadal and Federer, unsurprisingly, were the top seeds.

However, Djokovic beat them both in three-setters, again in the final two matches of the tournament. This time, he faced Federer in the semi-finals, winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. Nadal awaited him in the final and looked threatening, winning the first set. However, the Serb bounced back to win 6-4, 3-6, 2-6 and lift his sixth ATP Masters title.

3. Novak Djokovic secured a second double over his rivals in 2011 at the US Open

Months after completing a double over his Big 3 counterparts, Djokovic crossed paths with them again in the US Open. He had added the French Open and four more ATP 1000 titles to his cabinet in the meanwhile. Hence, he was the top seed heading into New York City.

Djokovic met Federer and Nadal in the same order as he did in the Indian Wells. His semi-final against Federer got off to a horrid start as he lost the first two sets. In what would become his trademark style, he bounced back to win the next three. He squared off against Nadal in a rematch of the 2010 final and managed to avenge his defeat. He beat the Spaniard 6–2, 6–4, 6–7(3), 6–1 to win his maiden US Open title, fourth Grand Slam overall. He got his first Year-End No.1 finish that season.

4. 2013 ATP Finals

Unlike the aforementioned tournaments, the ATP Finals consist of a round-robin phase followed by semi-finals and a final. Pooled in Group B with Roger Federer, Richard Gasquet, and Juan Martin del Potro, Djokovic advanced with a perfect 3-0 record. The Swiss legend made him work hard for a 6–4, 6–7(2), 6–2 win.

Djokovic defeated Federer’s compatriot Stan Wawrinka in the semis to meet Nadal in the final. He tamed the Spaniard 6-3, 6-4 to defend his title and bag a third overall ATP Finals trophy.

5. Novak Djokovic bounced back after a group stage loss in the 2015 ATP Finals

In 2015, Djokovic had one of the best seasons tennis has ever witnessed. He entered the ATP Finals on the back of three Grand Slams and six ATP 1000 titles in the season.

He was again grouped with Federer but this time, the Swiss won in the group stage. Djokovic, however, dismantled Kei Nishikori and Tomas Berdych to finish second and set up a semi-final clash with Nadal. Despite having topped his group, Nadal meekly surrendered and lost 6-3, 6-3.

Djokovic met Federer in the final and the former got revenge for his round-robin defeat. He thrashed his opponent 6-3, 6-4 to win his fourth ATP Finals on the trot. It remains a record for most season-ending championships won consecutively.