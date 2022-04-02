“Remember when you said, Kobe Bryant will be the greatest player of all time”: What the Black Mamba told Shaq when they met for the first time

Kobe Bryant was a steadfast personality. His mentality remains the benchmark. It was no surprise when he told Shaq he would be the GOAT.

Kobe was always a very mercurial player for the Los Angeles Lakers. His legacy is something that no player can eclipse for a very long time. Perhaps, even forever.

We know him as amongst the greatest players to have graced the game. But more importantly, we remember him for his mindset.

The “Mamba Mentality” as we have come to know and respect is something that players have tried to incorporate throughout their careers.

Kobe Bryant and Shaq: A throwback to when the two NBA greats sat down to talk

It is no secret that both Kobe and Shaq resented each other. The duo was unstoppable in their prime but as they continued winning, their egos started clashing.

The fallout was well televised and the eventual trade for Shaq between the Lakers and Miami in 2004 marked the end of the era. The two continued to battle and eventually, after 2006 and Shaq’s fourth championship, the break was starting to mend.

Finally, in 2018 years after their retirement, the two agreed on a publically televised sitdown that would be broadcasted on NBA on TNT.

In the segment, both greats talk at length about their mutual admiration and how the fallout was their fault. Shaq recalls when both the players met for the first time. He talks about how one moment piqued his interest in Kobe.

Shaq says, “Remember that time we met in the fall, you told me you were going to be the greatest player of all time.”

As we look back on Kobe’s life and legacy, we will always associate him with Shaq and how the two were one of the fiercest tandems the league had ever seen.

