“Ridiculous Comparison”: Analysts Dismiss Shedeur Sanders’ Claim Of Being a Mixture of Tom Brady and Michael Vick

While Deion Sanders regularly makes headlines for his statements, this time his son, Shedeur Sanders has caught the public eye. As the Colorado QB gets ready for the upcoming college season, he recently claimed that his style of play is a mixture of hat Tom Brady and Michael Vick. Understandably, this statement caught the eyes of a lot of analysts, including Coach JB and Big Smitty.

NFL veteran and Colorado alum, Matt McChesney recently appeared on an episode of ‘ The Coach JB Show with Big Smitty.’ While on the show, he and the podcasting duo spoke about how Shedur’s comparison doesn’t make sense.

JB thought that no one compares to Michael Vick, simply because of his athletic ability. At the same time, Shedur comparing himself to Brady right now seems a bit ludicrous. Naturally, McChesney agreed and claimed he was appalled at the comparison the young QB was making. The former football guard even made a hefty statement about Shadeur’s comment, saying,

“That’s a ridiculous comparison you’re getting. Come on, Tom Brady was picked 199, no offense [but] you don’t want to be compared to Tom Brady coming out of the draft you want to be compared to Tom Brady after you get into the NFL.”

Contrary to the norm of legendary players’ children not performing well, Shadeur has proven his worth as a quarterback on the field. He has a good throwing arm as well as a good head to make the right kind of decisions. With his skills, he is most probably NFL-bound.

However, being the son of Deion Sanders is always going to incite comparisons between his career’s trajectory and his father’s. With such existing pressure, comparing himself to other QBs might not be the best idea. Moreover, Shadeur himself has a lot of potential that should stand out on its own.

Shadeur Sanders’ potential for the 2024 season

While talking about Shedur’s potential, the analysts also spoke about how he has a great opportunity in front of him, going into the 2024 season. With the kind of schedule the Colorado team has, they have the chance to go on an unprecedented winning streak. Moreover, this would also help the young QB get recognition on nationally televised games alongside a good payout.

On top of it, these games will boost his chances of being drafted higher if he declares for the draft. Hence, all in all, the QB now has a chance to pull off a great college season, and it only remains to be seen if Sanders will take advantage of this.