“Root’s got a vulnerable defence; Smith is ‘momentum-driven'”: Ravichandran Ashwin decodes Joe Root and Steve Smith batting technique in Test Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin decodes Joe Root and Steve Smith: India’s premier all rounder brought out his sharp tactical and observational skills.

To term Ravichandran Ashwin a ‘thinking cricketer’ would be a mere understatement. A big reason for his success, especially in the longest format of the game lies not only on his individual skill set which we witness before our television screens, but also on the fact that he devotes an equal amount of time (if not more) to keenly notice and observe how his opponents go about with their respective game plan when out on the 22-yards strip.

How hugely has this particular ‘obsession’ (which we’ll get to know in a while) benefited him in his decade-long career up till now is evident from the records he has had under his name so far.

Since the 35-year-old has made his debut, no other bowler has taken more Test wickets than him- 427 wickets in 81 matches.

This, despite some of his immediate competitors- the likes of Nathan Lyon (99 Tests, 398 wickets), James Anderson (104 Tests, 395 wickets) and Stuart Broad (109 Tests, 394 wickets) having played more Tests than him.

Ravichandran Ashwin decodes Joe Root and Steve Smith batting styles

During a recent interview with EspnCricinfo, Ashwin laid stress on his tactical preparation- a vital part of his game before he begins his preparation for a series.

“I don’t think people lay enough emphasis on the tactical stuff. Not saying tactical preparation is mandatory, because I have played in cricket environments where people mostly want to rely on their abilities, their strengths, rather than focusing on tactics,” said Ashwin.

The Tamil Nadu all rounder stated that he takes help from the team analysts to understand the batting patterns of different players; and that he minutely watches the ball by ball innings of the batsman he is planning to target.

“When England came to India, I watched their whole Sri Lanka series without missing one ball. I would immediately go back to Hari [the India analyst] and ask him what speed [Lasith] Embuldeniya was bowling, what speed Dilruwan [Perera] was bowling, what percentage of balls were within the stumps. We have this app where we can sort, so I watched again all the Dilruwan Perera videos.

“For example, Joe Root will not block two balls in a row. He’s got a slightly vulnerable defence. And I think he knows that. Or he’s constantly on the move. So every time he defends a ball comfortably outside off, the next ball will be a sweep,” remarked Ashwin.

On Steve Smith’s batting style, Ashwin observed that the Aussie masterclass is more of a ‘momentum-driven batsman’.

“And with Steve Smith, his batting is very momentum-driven. Most of his batting comes from his hands, so my whole idea was to disturb his hands through the series (2020-21). He’s got certain hand-movement patterns. You have to pick them and be able to bowl in a way that disturbs his hand pattern. So I bowled with different load-ups, different speeds, different run-ups and all that. I realised I kind of got to him,” said Ashwin.

Via @ESPNcricinfo

“Between 2018 and 2020, I contemplated giving up the sport at various point.”

“I used to bowl six balls and then I used to be gasping for breath. There would be pain all over the place.” From here, R Ashwin now has most Test wickets of any player in 2021. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) December 21, 2021

He had, as a result got the better of Smith three out of four times during the aforementioned Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia in 2020-21.

Ashwin, meanwhile, is with the Indian team contingent in South Africa set to play a 3-match Test series beginning with the Boxing Day Test on December 26 in Centurion.