“Scottie Barnes can’t be that young, man!”: Nets star Kevin Durant is in disbelief at the maturity of the Raptors rookie despite grabbing the win in their most recent game

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant reacts to playing against Raptors star, Scottie Barnes for the first time

Scottie Barnes can’t be a rookie. It just doesn’t make sense.

Defensive veterans in this league are usually left scratching their heads about what they can do, while guarding Kevin Durant. But, this Raptors star? Let’s just say, the Slim Reaper had more than just a ‘tough time’ in Toronto.

Much like us, most of the NBA community has been left gushing about Barnes, despite his team losing 116-103. And it seems that Durant isn’t that much different from all of us in that regard.

After the game, he was asked to comment on the player by a reporter. And his response is very likely to get a tiny smirk out of every fan of the North.

Kevin Durant reveals his disbelief at the age and maturity of Scottie Barnes

If we’re being honest, Scottie Barnes’s box score from this game isn’t exactly eye-popping. The player recorded just 8 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists while shooting 57.1% from the field. However, every fan that watched the game knows that there is so much more to the story.

Coming into the draft, Barnes wasn’t expected to have a developed jump shot. But, during this game, his jumper looked smooth and quick. There were no real hitches or major blemishes. In fact, we’d even go as far as to say his form was nothing less than beautiful.

This level of maturity is insanely rare in rookies. And judging by his reaction to this particular first-year player, it seems Kevin Durant knew it too. Peep the tweet below.

Kevin Durant on Scottie Barnes: “How old is he? 19? 20? Sheesh.” (via @MattBrooksNBA) pic.twitter.com/dAuy6OSzZE — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 7, 2021

Man, was this game fun! And frankly, we can’t wait to watch Scottie Barnes in action once again.

