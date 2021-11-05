“Scottie Pippen is the most disrespected all-time great player in any sport”: Former NBA player and ESPN analyst Jalen Rose comes out in support of the Bulls veteran

Former NBA player and ESPN analyst Jalen Rose calls Scottie Pippen the most disrespected player of all time in any sport. Rose stated Michael Jordan didn’t win any championship without Pippen by his side.

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has been all over the headlines in the last few days. The Bulls legend’s memoir Unguarded is about to release soon. However, the seven-time All-Star has made several controversial statements recently, especially about his former teammate Michael Jordan.

Pippen has been a vocal critic of the docuseries The Last Dance. The veteran believes the series glorified Jordan and was an insult to his Bulls teammates. Pippen called MJ selfish and condescending.

According to Scottie Pippen,

“Michael Jordan was determined to prove to the current generation of fans that he was larger-than-life during his day, and still larger than LeBron James.”

Many have criticized Pippen over his statements, calling it a publicity stunt for his memoir. However, the six-time NBA champion has found support in Jalen Rose.

Jalen Rose believes Scottie Pippen is the most disrespected player of all time in any sports.

In a recent episode of ESPN’s Jalen and Jacoby, Rose spoke about Pippen’s recent controversial statements. The former Pacers player felt Scottie Pippen was the most disrespected player he had ever seen. Rose added about Jordan getting all the credit.

“I always admired Scottie Pippen and his game and appreciated him,” Rose said. “And then I thought about something. He’s the most disrespected all-time great player in any sport that any game has seen. It’s not even close. Michael Jordan didn’t win any championships without Scottie Pippen. But let me tell you why the public gets to denounce the role of Scottie Pippen, two reasons. One, we always want to give the best player all of the credit. … Two, unfortunately for Scottie, when you look back at those championship runs, and this is the dubious thing I wanted to show you, he doesn’t have the signature moment.”

The ESPN analyst felt Pippen didn’t have any iconic moment during the Bulls’ six championship runs. Rose added, that it was impossible to have a game-winning shot with Jordan on your team. Another point that Rose stated in light of The Last Dance was not to highlight Pippen’s performance during MJ’s absence.

During the 1993-94 season, Pippen had managed to hold fort despite Jordan being absent. At the time, MJ had decided to pursue pro baseball. Pippen would lead the Bulls to the post-season and was even in the MVP race.

Rose is one of the few popular personalities, speaking in favor of Pippen. The Bulls legend has been on the receiving end of a lot of hate in light of his recent controversial remarks.