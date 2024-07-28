“Selfish”: Alex de Minaur Receives Mixed Reaction From Tennis Enthusiasts Upon Withdrawal From Singles Event in 2024 Olympics

Jan 21, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Alex de Minaur of Australia waves to the crowd as he leaves Rod Laver Arena after losing to Andrey Rublev of Russia in the forth round of the men s singles at the Australian Open 2024. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Injuries continue to suck out all the joy for tennis fans at the 2024 Olympics. Initially, the likes of Jannik Sinner, Hubert Hurkacz, and Holger Rune withdrew merely a few days before the sporting event. As the Summer Games commenced, there were concerns regarding Rafael Nadal’s participation in the singles event. Now, Alex de Minaur is the latest one to join the long list of ATP stars to pull out of the competition.

Alex de Minaur was scheduled to play Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff as his opening-round contest in the singles category. However, a few hours ahead of the same, the Australian Olympic Team released a statement announcing de Minaur’s withdrawal from the event.

The World No. 6 was Australia’s best shot at winning their first-ever medal at the Olympics in the men’s singles category. But Demon’s dream of winning a medal at the Olympics is still alive because he participates in the men’s doubles category alongside Alexei Popyrin.

Resharing a post of the Australian Olympic Team, de Minaur expressed his disappointment by quoting his Instagram Story:

“Tried my best to be ready for the singles but body needs a bit more time.

Looking forward to the doubs with @alexeipopyrin”

The news of de Minaur being a last-minute withdrawal received mixed reactions from fans on social media. There were some users sympathizing with the 25-year-old. At the same time, a majority of the fans stated that he was inevitably going to withdraw. Hence, they commended him for selfishly taking up a spot in the draw.

not surprised he’s done that — Renee Burge (@qlotti) July 28, 2024

Total disgrace that he has been allowed to go in the first place – clearly never going to be fit and taken a spot from someone else. Selfish pursuit of individual dream to experience the Olympics…which I guess means to party on the Seine and in the Village. Such a poor show. — Nicky (@Nic_nac78) July 28, 2024

Oh poor Alex! Champion! — OceanSelkie@oceanselkie.bsky.social (@Oceanselkie) July 28, 2024

Sad news — Nerida (@247c3056b9cb4c1) July 28, 2024

Alex de Minaur is out of the competition due to a hip injury he sustained during the Wimbledon 2024. Now, his entire focus will shift to the doubles and also taking care of his health to be prepared for the upcoming US Open Series.

Alex de Minaur will hope to be fit for the US Open Series

The Australian has had a terrific 2024 season. He first reached the Round of 16 in the Australian Open 2024. After consistently improving his rank, de Minaur made it to the quarterfinals of the French Open and the Wimbledon.

He will want to continue his great run in the Grand Slams by performing well in the US Open 2024 as well. For the same, de Minaur hopes to participate in either of the ATP Masters – the Canadian Open or the Cincinnati Open – before then.

Alex will also aim to be ready to set foot on the court for the UTS contest in New York just before the US Open 2024.