Tarik Valorant in-game settings: Gear, Key binds, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Graphics, Video Settings

Everyone has their own custom settings, so for now, let’s take a look at Tarik Valorant settings. Hopefully, these will help us get out of gold.

Tarik Ceilk aka “Content King” is a Turkish CSGO major winner turned Valorant ranked demon. After reaching great heights in CSGO, Tarik decided to stop his professional career and pursue content creation/streaming. And for that, he chooses Valorant.

After he started playing Valorant, he just couldn’t get enough of it. That led him to stream Valorant ranked for almost 12 hours a day. The broadcasts gave him more popularity in the Streaming community than he ever expected.

With great power comes great responsibility. — tarik (@tarik) December 19, 2021

However, he didn’t shift full-time to Valorant, but he does enjoy streaming it most of the time. At the moment, Tarik has 1,169,065 Twitch followers and 347k subscribers on his youtube channel.

Now, let’s take a look at Tariks In-game settings.

Tarik’s Gear

PC Specs Main PC GPU: RTX 3080ti CPU: Ryzen 5950x Stream PC GPU: Radeon VII CPU: AMD 3900X + AMD Wraith Prism Air cooler SSD: 500GB RAM: 16GB Ram

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro

Logitech G Pro Mouse: Logitech g703

Logitech g703 Mousepad: Artisan Zero

Artisan Zero Mic: Shure SM7B

Shure SM7B Headset: Sennheiser Game One (open back)

Sennheiser Game One (open back) Chair: Secretlab Titan

Tarik Valorant in-game Settings

Tarik Mouse settings

Mouse DPI – 800

800 In-game Sensitivity – 0.417

0.417 eDPI – 376.1

376.1 Scoped Sensitivity – 1

1 Polling Rate – 1000

Tarik Valorant Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: White

White Crosshair Outline: Outline Opacity: 0.5 Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: On CenterDot Opacity: 1 CenterDot Thickness: 2

On Inner Lines: Off

Off Outer Lines: Off

Tarik Video Settings

General Display – Fullscreen Resolution – 1680 x 1050 Frame Rate Limit – Unlimited



Graphics Settings Material Quality – Low Texture Quality – Low Detail Quality – Low UI Quality – Low Vignette – Off VSync – Off Anti-Aliasing – None Anisotropic Filtering – 1x Improve Clarity – Off Bloom – Off Distortion – Off Cast Shadows – On



Even though Tarik is not a professional Valorant player, he is still considered among one of the best.

