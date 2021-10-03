“Shaq and Kareem? I Would Kick Your A**”: When Bill Russell hilariously trash talked 5 Hall Of Fame NBA centers at 2017 NBA awards show

Bill Russell tells five NBA legends including the likes of Shaq and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar that he’d ‘kick their asses’ at NBA Awards Show.

Celtics Legend Bill Russell was in attendance to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the NBA Awards show in 2017. The award was presented to him by some of the best big men to ever play in the NBA.

The list included Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo, Shaquille O’Neal, and David Robinson. While shaking their hands, he asked –

“Where did they find all these tall people?”

The 11x NBA champion then pointed at each of them individually and said –

“I would kick your ass.”

The audience erupted, cheering and laughing. The Celtics legend was obviously joking the whole time and meant no harm.

The 12x All-Star immediately thanks all of them by saying –

“You have no idea how much respect I have for you guys because you did it in your own time, in your own way, and I appreciate that. You make me proud to have played the same game as you guys.”

It would be an amazing thing to see any of those big men go after each other in their primes, and I’m sure I wouldn’t want to be the one betting against Russell. That would be a sight every NBA fan cherishes.

How great was Celtics legend Bill Russell actually?

Bill Russell is an NBA legend. His legacy is built on the fact that he won 11 championships in 13 seasons. As a result, making him one of the greatest winners in all of sports.

Over his splendid career, he averaged 15.1 PPG, 22.5 RPG, and 4.3 APG. He also had a stacked resume, which included five MVPs, 12 all-star team selections, and won an Olympic gold medal in 1956.

Bill Russell controlled the game by dominating the backboard. The 11x champion had the ability to have a 25-30 rebound game in his sleep. He was a master at blocking shots in a way so that either he or a teammate could grab the loose ball, which helped the Celtics to fast break immediately.

Bill Russell arguably is the greatest player to ever play the game overall, but especially on defense.

Let’s all hope the younger generation understands the greatness of Bill Russell. With luck, his name will be thrown around in GOAT conversations, and rightfully so.