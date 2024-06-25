“She is Very Self-Aware”: Travis Kelce Shares Why He ‘Started To Fall’ For Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis KeIce watch as Ice Spice performs in the Sahara tent at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 13, 2024.

The Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance now appears to be embarking on an all-new chapter. While they were already one of the most popular and loved power couples in the country, the duo took it to the next level after Kelce made a surprise appearance on the stage at Wembley while Taylor was performing.

With the kind of progress the two have been making in their relationship, they’ve become everyone’s favorite trope, and recently, Travis revealed the actual reason that made him fall for the international pop icon.

“She’s very self aware and understands situations like that… that’s when i really started to fall for her…” MY HEART pic.twitter.com/whvy7jIfab — (@TayvisHaze) June 25, 2024

While on the ‘Bussin With The Boys’ podcast, Kelce spoke about how grounded the pop star is. He mentioned that despite her stature and fame, Taylor had no problem maintaining a cool and relaxed attitude when she attended his football games. Moreover, he also praised his beau for the way she mixed in with his friends and family, saying,

“I think that’s, that’s why I really started [to] like, really fall for her. [It] was how genuine she is around just like friends and family.”

Well, Taylor’s closeness with the Kelce family was visible even to fans during Travis’s latest Super Bowl win. While the tight end was battling it out on the field, fans could see Taylor in the audience, standing alongside the tight end’s mother. She was there to support and celebrate with her boyfriend when he went on to win his latest ring.

And this wasn’t the only game where Swift showed her support for the tight end. In fact, Kelce even spoke about the support she showed him during a Bears game, which really won him over.

The fateful Bears game when Taylor Swift won over Travis Kelce

While the Kelce-Swift romance started brilliantly, there was a defining moment in their story when Kelce truly fell for her. In fact, Taylor won the tight end over in the very first game that she came to watch.

While Kelce mentioned that he was nervous about Taylor coming to his game, she made the effort to be just another spectator. Kelce even recounted an easy breeze-like experience with the security guard at the stadium, saying,

“The first game she came to against the Bears, I was like, hey, yeah, so you come and I could probably set you up with everything. And she just walked right through the front door. There’s no going down, getting her, talking to security, making sure that she gets there. She’s just like, I just want to be around the family and friends and, like, experience this with everybody.”

That nonchalant and level-headed attitude Taylor had was what truly won Travis over. He was happy to see that she was there just to support him and experience her partner enjoying his moment. And that is what Kelce has also showcased throughout Taylor’s tour. The couple have showcased a brilliant level of support for each other and have publically set high standards for their fans. It only remains to be seen how the upcoming season will fare for the power couple.