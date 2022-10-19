Silent Hill 2 to be remade for PS5 and PC by Bloober Team

Pyramid Head returns in a complete remake of Konami’s cult classic Silent Hill 2 for PlayStation 5 and PC.

Released more than two decades ago, Silent Hill is making a return with a remake. Considered one of the best horror games ever made, the PlayStation 2-era title isn’t being remastered but remade from the ground up. Developed for current-gen hardware, the remake aims to push the boundaries of what’s visually possible. Confirmed to be developed in Unreal Engine, the trailer showed off impressive volumetric lighting, subsurface scattering, and more.

A decade after Silent Hill: Book of Memories, Konami is finally returning to the franchise. As part of the announcement, a three-minute trailer and a lengthier developer discussion was shared. Taking the stage were Motoi Okamoto, Producer of the Silent Hill series, and concept artist Masahiro Ito. Here’s everything covered in the announcement and what fans can expect from the remake.

Silent Hill 2 remake to be a PlayStation 5 timed-exclusive with a PC release coming after

The trailer follows protagonist James Sunderland as a voiceover narrates the events that led him here. In pursuit of his deceased wife, James makes his way to Silent Hill after receiving a letter that supposedly came from her. In the trailer, James can be seen walking through dense fog as Pyramid Head looms in the background. Gradually upping the ante, the trailer delves into the deeper psychological horror the franchise is known for. Ending the trailer is a next-gen Pyramid Head, glistening in the rain before the trailer cuts to promotional art.

As of now, no resolute release date or window has been specified. Speaking about the title’s soundtrack, composer Akira Yamaoka had the following to say:

“I felt that with this title I could create a new kind of music. The fact that Silent Hill remains in everyone’s hearts more than 20 years later makes me very happy. The remake also has a new musical style, new challenges, sound design, and music that will be able to please the existing fans.”



Psychological horror veterans Bloober Team will be in charge of the remake. With titles like Layers of Fear, The Medium, and Observer under their belt, their credentials speak for themselves. Fans will have to wait a while to get their hands on the remake and see if it does justice to the original or even outperforms it.