Bloober Team shows appreciation for Konami entrusting them with Silent Hill 2 Remake

Silent Hill 2 Remake is under development and Bloober Team will be responsible for recreating the horror classic. The development company has created iconic horror titles like Medium, Layers of Fear, Blair Witch, and more. With fifteen years of experience, the developers know the assignment to recreate the next title according to Konami’s vision.

The Silent Hill 2 Remake is a big project as many players are acquainted with the story and what it has to offer. Thus, if the development of the horror game ends up in failure, it will affect the reputation of both Konami and Bloober Team. However, knowing the experience of the development company, it hasn’t delivered projects of low quality before.

The company even posted an appreciative post where they addressed the progression of the development and gratitude towards everyone. Furthermore, the team even assured fans globally that they want to focus on quality and wish for more time and patience.

Bloober Team is immensely grateful for receiving the opportunity to develop Silent Hill 2 Remake

Silent Hill 2 Remake was announced in October 2022, and not much has been shared since then until Bloober Team conveyed a heartfelt message. In the appreciation post, the development company expressed its gratitude to Konami for letting them handle such a big project. Furthermore, they also voiced how diligently they are working on the title to deliver a product of the highest quality.

To share more insights into the development, the appreciation post also included a message on behalf of the team and said as follows:

We would like to clarify that the production is progressing smoothly and in accordance with our schedule. We understand that many players around the world are eagerly anticipating news about the game, and we appreciate your dedication.

At the end of the message, the development team asked fans to be patient and wait for further news from Konami. However, the message assures that the wait would be worthwhile and that they are confident about what they are building.

Some fans have shown concern about the remake as fans are skeptical about Konami due to their recent few releases. Nonetheless, fans have shown utmost confidence in Bloober Team and their promise of delivering Silent Hill 2 Remake as intended.